Nepotism rocks UVRI, kills productivity at the Uganda Virus Research Institute

The Uganda Virus Research institute (UVRI) is rocked with nepotism, a vice that has killed productivity in terms of Research and Innovation, according to a reliable source at the research institute.

The Research Institute which was recently under scrutiny by the Parliamentary Health Committee on the impact of its research findings and funding strategies is alleged to be headed by relatives of the Executive Director. It is alleged that all key research programs are headed by relatives of the Executive Director, Prof. Ponsiano Kalebu. Sources say this is the major reason for the institution’s low productivity as his relatives are considered unaccountable and unshakable because they have a God father.

Sources say the Executive Director Dr. Ponsiano Kalebu is currently grooming and nurturing his cousin brother Deogratius Ssemwanga to succeed him when he retires next year in June.

According to sources, Dr. Deogratius Ssemwanga, the Assistant Director for Research at the Uganda Virus Research Institute allegedly attained this position through accelerated promotion facilitated by his brother-the Executive Director of the institute.

Sources add that ever since Dr. Ssemwanga was elevated to the position of the Assistant Director for Research, his elder brother who is the Executive Director for the research Institute frequently delegates him to represent the Uganda Virus Research Institute (UVRI) before the Parliamentary Health Committee.

Sources at the government Research Institute told us that Deogratius Ssemwanga is a full-time employee of the United Kingdom’s international development partner, the Medical Research Council (MRC), as well as an employee of the Uganda Virus Research Institute (UVRI).

Sources also claim that the low productivity at UVRI is largely due to a human resource crisis perpetuated by part time heads of research programs. It’s also said this has severely hindered Research and Innovation as most UVRI program heads are allegedly preoccupied with their roles at the Medical Research Council and have less time to attend UVRI activities.

Sources further revealed that most senior scientists who have been in the institute for years are never given the opportunity to progress their research career because of alleged high level of nepotism at the institute. It is said that some of these scientists who are supposed to steer up research and innovation at the research institute are always suppressed and this explains why the institute can’t sustain itself because of nepotism. It’s against this backdrop that stakeholders are calling upon the supervisory authority to intervene into this matter so as to salvage the worrying situation that has rendered the research institute unproductive despite getting funding from government and donor agencies like the European Union.

However, when contacted Prof.Ponsiano Keleebu on phone for a comment he declined to comment on the said allegations and he immediately switched off his phone.

Meanwhile, it should be recalled that a few days ago, legislators sitting on the parliamentary health committee mounted pressure on UVRI seeking credible answers on its research impact and funding strategies. The committee expressed grave concerns on the institute’s less efforts to disseminate it’s research findings to policy makers and the general public on top of its reliance on donor funding.Hon. George Bhoka poked holes in the institute’s marketing strategies for it’s research publications while Hon.Samuel Opio advised management of UVRI to borrow a leaf from NARO that has explored commercialization opportunities.

The chairperson parliamentary health committee underscored the need for financial self- reliance and tasked UVRI to diversify its funding sources.

In his response before the parliamentary Health committee, Dr. Deogratius Ssemwanga, the Assistant Director for Research at UVRI admitted the challenges the institute is facing and gave assurance to the Legislators that there are ongoing improvements at the research institute.

