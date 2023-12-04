Netball President Babirye Questions Ogwang Who Pays Him to Be a Liar

Advertisements

BY SEKAGO EMMANUEL

With joy outside the Anti Corruption Court, after the Magistrate His Worship Opit Christopher granted bail to the Uganda netball federation president Hon Sarah Babirye Kityo on charges of Fraudulent false accountability, started with questioning Sports Minister Hon. Peter Ogwang why doesn’t he stop lying to the country.

Babirye was too furious accusing National council of Sports General secretary Dr. Bernard Patrick Ogwel and Sports Minister Hon Peter Ogwang for continuously crippling the game of netball in Uganda for their personal reasons.

It should be noted that parliament asked the State minister for sports to present a report why Uganda national netball team (She Cranes) did not compete in the ongoing Netball championship in Gaborone, Botswana and why was the Certificate of Recognition revoked? so on thursday, November, 30th 2023, the State Minister revealed that it was not necessarily for Uganda to feature in the ongoing Africa Netball championship in Botswana because they are not ranking games since Malawi and South Africa pulled out of the championship and yet She Cranes is the best ranked team at the continent.

Though Uganda is ranked third on the continent according to the latest World Netball rankings.

“The National Council of Sports has released funds for the said championship, and those funds are available with the normalization committee to facilitate the team in the forthcoming international-ranking tournaments.” Said the Minister.

“Malawi and South Africa withdrew, and therefore Uganda’s participation would have no effect in terms of ranking since Uganda is ranked number one in Africa,” he reasoned.

Those statements didn’t go well with Uganda netball federation president Babirye claimed that the games were important for the girls since they are going to feature in international tests series with the most ranked nations in the world, so they needed the championship to act as a precursor for the girls.

“We have no league, there are no any friendlies ahead of these test Series which are ranking games, so this was a chance for Uganda to go and prepare for the upcoming bigger tasks for test Series in Wales and England, to my surprise, Honorable minister informed Parliament that these games [Africa Netball championship] were not important, so they are going to call girls from their homes to go and represent the country?” Babirye asked.

“I think the Hon. Peter Ogwang and NCS hate Netball with passion, it’s ok to hate me but not these girls.” she added.

About the test Series in England, Babirye challenged Ogwang whether he really knew even how the contract between Netball Uganda and Netball England looks like.

“I was shocked when I saw my brother Hon. Peter Ogwang claimed that it was not necessarily for the she Cranes to travel to Botswana for Africa Cup since they have prepared games in January between Wales and England, Ugandans I don’t know whether Hon. Peter Ogwang is paid for telling lies, I don’t know who pays him for lying everytime?”

“Hon. Peter Ogwang never bargained any trip, I have contract between Netball Uganda and Netball England, I also have contract between Netball Uganda and Netball Wales bargained by me and signed by me….I challenge you media, go and ask Mr. Ogwang whether he knows what’s in those contracts or whether it’s him who signed them.”

In the case in court, Babirye said that the truth can set you free and she is seeing Ogwel and his team changing the goal posts.

“Be truthful and at least it will set you free, at first Dr. Ogwel been telling people that he gave me UGX 425m, have always told people that he gave me UGX 186m, we spent it and accounted for it, and the proof to that is that when we submitted our accountability on the November, 25th 2021, he responded on December, 9th 2021, in the letter he was challenging my accountability of UGX 186m, he was saying we were given UGX 425m which was not the case, this matter was investigated by the IGG and the reports are out, to the extent IGG telling him to cough UGX 100M within seven days, its now eight months he never paid back the said money to government recovery accounts, now to my surprise is that I slept in Luzira over UGX 186m, so he has now changed his version from UGX 425M to UGX 186M but even if, I traveled with 27 people to Windhoek, Namibia for the Africa netball championship and Pent series with two other officials, that is Hon. Hamson Obua, then state minister for sports, now Government Chief Whip and Dr. Bernard Patrick Ogwel, were accommodated in suites, they left without paying, so I paid for 29 people.” Furious Babirye

Meanwhile, the court hearing will start on December 6th 2023 at the Anti Corruption Court in Kampala.

