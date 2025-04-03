Netball Uganda under Scrutiny over inflated Expenses in Loaned Funds

By Emmanuel Sekago

The Netball Uganda is facing serious scrutiny over alleged inflated expenditures in its budget, raising concerns about financial mismanagement. This comes after the She Cranes participated in the 2025 Vitality Netball Nations Cup held in London, England, from February 1st to 9th, 2025.

During the Netball Uganda budget presentation for the January–June 2025 period, to the Assembly held at Copper Chimney on Saturday, March 29, 2025, delegates expressed shock over discrepancies in expenditure figures.

According to a budget summary seen by redpepper, signed by Netball Uganda Treasurer Hajji Yusufu Kamulegeya, the body had a total expected income of UGX 291,250,000, sourced from; Loan- UGX 228,750,000, Novice Rally -UGX 4,000,000, National Rally -UGX 5,000,000, Club registration Women -UGX 13,000,000, 2nd Division clubs -UGX 6.300,000, Club registrations Men -UGX 4,200,000 and Sponsors/Wellwishers -UGX 30,000,000.

However, scrutiny of the expenditure figures revealed questionable allocations with Key budget allocations included; Visa applications for 22 individuals – UGX 22,000,000 (UGX 1,000,000 per person), Air tickets for 22 individuals – UGX 132,000,000 (UGX 6,000,000 per person), Non-residential She Cranes expenses – UGX 20,000,000, Affiliation fees with World Netball – UGX 7,500,000 and Netball Africa – UGX 3,900,000, Office rent (6 months) – UGX 10,800,000, Furniture – UGX 10,000,000, Computers – UGX 3,000,000, Printer – UGX 6,000,000, General Assembly costs – UGX 10,000,000, Player allowances (18 players) – UGX 18,000,000, Officials’ allowances (10 officials) – UGX 10,000,000, Umpires’ allowances – UGX 10,000,000, Stationery – UGX 2,000,000, Match balls (10) – UGX 500,000, Scoreboard – UGX 300,000 and Kits for players and officials – UGX 25,000,000.

Investigations reveal glaring inconsistencies in the reported expenses with Inflated Visa Costs – The budget reflects a cost of UGX 1,000,000 per visa, yet the actual UK visa fee is UGX 555,000, Exaggerated Affiliation Fees –The Netball Africa affiliation fee for 2024 was USD 413 (UGX 1,528,100), yet the 2025 budget shows UGX 3,900,000, World Netball affiliation fees depend on membership size. A body with up to 1,000 members pays £700 (UGX 3,331,027), but Netball Uganda budgeted UGX 7,500,000, Inflated Air Ticket Costs – Each ticket was budgeted at UGX 6,000,000 despite February being an off-peak travel season, where ticket prices are significantly lower.

Overstated Number of Travelers with The official list of travelers included 12 players and six officials (a total of 18 people) yet The budget accounts for 22 individuals, leaving a discrepancy of four extra persons whose identities remain unclear with Sources indicate that some officials covered their own travel costs, further complicating the accountability of funds.

The budget allocated UGX 20,000,000 for the She Cranes’ non-residential expenses, but the breakdown of how these funds were used remains unclear, The budget shows how 18 players each received UGX 1,000,000 but investigation has it that the twelve players who traveled to UK up to date none has received her allowances.

With Key Questions, Who are the four additional individuals whose visas and air tickets were covered in the budget? Why were visa and ticket costs inflated beyond their actual prices?, Why does the budget reflect exaggerated affiliation fees? and How was the UGX 20,000,000 for non-residential training spent?

With growing concerns about financial transparency, stakeholders are demanding accountability from Netball Uganda regarding the management of borrowed funds.

