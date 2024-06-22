New Bishop Stuart VC vows to fight s3x-tortion

Amos Tayebwa

Mbarara

The Mbarara based Christian and Chartered University, Bishop Stuart University have on Thursday, 20th June 2024 received Prof. John Mugisha (PhD) to perform his roles and experience as the new appointed University Vice Chancellor.

While addressing the congregation Prof. Mugisha (PhD) committed his pledge to see and lead a University that is uniquely Christian in character. Mugisha said that there are certain things that should not even be named within Christian Communities or such Christian Universities including extortion, sexual immorality like sex for marks and money for marks, students harassment and victimisation of staff and students. He said that such things must be fought and should not even be named or rumored in a University that is uniquely Christian in character.

“That problem if you look at what is happening in a number of Universities where it is actually reported even in papers, in Uganda Vice Chancellors forum meetings where we share experiences, Universities are struggling with those vices, they are a big problem and so destructive. Imagine awarding someone marks just because of money and sexy, if we begin to give people marks because of money or sex now, those are also vices and sins. They are not only dangerous to society but they will also take you to hell because hell is a reality like heaven. Let us all stand to fight these vices in our universities” said Prof. Mugisha (PhD).

According to Prof. Kenneth Kagame, the University Chairman Council BSU also said that they have already smartly handled the cases related to such vices. “As BSU, we have recently started an online tool where all students respond and we ask about their Lecturer, Does he come in time? Is his teaching material ok? Does he ask money for marks? Does he ask sex for marks? and using that tool at least one Lecturer has been sacked and one has been warned. These vices happen but our efforts to minimise them through that tool has helped and that tool has popularised and it is anonymous on Google for survey so that the Lecturer will not know which student brought that information,” said Prof. Kenneth Kagame, Chairman University Council BSU.

Prof. Mugisha has further vowed to lead a University that is Students centric. That students’ centricity is key to his leadership and administration, Universities can be quite lonely but a good university should accompany students along the journey of learning and transformation.

Mugisha also pledged to ensure that policies, circular, the pedagogy, all systems and processes make it easy for the students to learn, to enjoy the Campus experience and to experience transformation. He also vowed to focus and see University research intensive not only concentrating on basic research but also on applied and action research.

“I have recently been reading about the HIV infection rates and distribution or the epidemiology of HIV and AIDS in Uganda, and Mbarara District which is around here close to the City is leading the country in both prevalence and incidence. Last year alone, there were over 1000 new infections in Mbarara District. So we cannot be a University that is located here and we are not doing research into that and making suggestions about strategies that are evidence based which can change that picture. I will therefore like the University which is a community resource not an ivory tower. We can do something about our environment,” said Prof. Mugisha (PhD).

Prof. John Mugisha has a long profile and he has been the Vice Chancellor of Cavendish University before joining Bishop Stuart University replacing Assoc. Prof. Gershim Atukunda who has been Acting Vice Chancellor after the quitting of Prof. Mauda Kamatenesi the former Vice Chancellor.

Bishop. Assoc. Rt. Rev. Sheldon Mwesigwa appealed to the newly appointed Vice Chancellor Prof. John Mugisha and the entire University community to strengthen the aspect of Christian values and morals which most of the times get lost along the way. He also asked the incoming Vice Chancellor to address the key area of relationships in communities. That he should ensure that those who deserve good things get them and those who don’t deserve them don’t get them.

“In Uganda there are cases where in Institutions people who don’t deserve things, they get them and those who deserve them don’t get them. That society cannot survive, it cannot run. So avoid the toxic environment. As a vice Chancellor you are a parent, you need to pastor these people spiritually and advise. I call upon you to fight corruption in the University and outside the University, especially the love of money,” said Bishop Sheldon.

