NEW DETAILS EMERGE! How Kabula MP dodged the bullet at COURTYARD Hotel

Fresh details have emerged in a harrowing attack on Kabula Member of Parliament, Asiimwe Enos, who narrowly survived bullets at the Courtyard Hotel in Lyantonde on Saturday, March 14.

According to police, Asiimwe had earlier booked a room at the hotel. The incident happened when he had just arrived to open his hotel room when he noticed a stranger exiting the opposite room brandishing a firearm. “Immediately, I locked myself inside, but the man broke down the door. I had no choice but to escape through the window,” Asiimwe recounted, still visibly shaken.

In the chaotic moments that followed, both the MP and the attacker plunged from the hotel’s first floor. Miraculously, Asiimwe survived, but he suffered a broken leg in the fall. In the melee, the assailant also dropped the gun, and bystanders reportedly tried to intervene. “The gun’s silver cover and spring fell off during the struggle. He snatched my phone and ran,” the MP told police.

The incident prompted a massive response from law enforcement. A team composed of homicide detectives, uniformed officers, and K9 units, led by DPC Lyantonde SP Ayeta, combed the crime scene. Statements were collected from witnesses and the MP, and a case of aggravated robbery was registered under CRB 133/2026.

Police say the investigation is ongoing, but early reports suggest the suspect fled as crowds gathered outside the hotel. “We are following all leads, including checking CCTV and tracking the abandoned weapon,” SP Ayeta confirmed.

Friends of the MP have expressed shock over the attack. “Enos is not a womanizer. He’s very low-key and focused on work. We are all asking why someone would target him,” said a close associate.

The motive behind the daring robbery remains unclear. Observers have raised questions about whether the assailant had personal grudges, political intentions, or was simply an opportunistic criminal emboldened by the hotel setting.

The MP is currently receiving medical care for his broken leg but has assured supporters that his commitment to Kabula and parliamentary duties remains unwavering. “This will not stop me. I am grateful to be alive, and I trust police will bring the culprit to justice,” Asiimwe told journalists.

Authorities are urging anyone with information about the attacker to come forward. With a gun abandoned at the scene, investigators believe they are close to identifying the suspect behind this terrifying attack.

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