NEW KID ON THE BLOCK! Malawian artist Dan Lufani  roots for Ugandan audience with music tour

Popular Malawian artist Dan Lufani aka Dan Lu aims at expanding his audience to other African countries,with Uganda on top of his list. Moles reveal that Dan Lu is in final preparations of holding a music tour in Uganda, such that he will be able to reach out to his fans in the country. We have since established that Dan Lu, who is famously known for his popular songs like ; ‘Mr. Lover’, ‘Chakalaka’, ‘salembedwa’ plans to have his maiden tour in Uganda next year, during which he will thrill his fans at a live concert.

Dan Lu, who has recorded collabos with top Nigerian musicians Davido and P-Square, sources say, also plans to scheme for some duets with celebrated Ugandan artists, with Dr. Jose Chameleone being on top of his list. Actually, an insider reveals that he is eyeing a slot to perform at Jose Chameleone’s ‘Gwanga Mujje’ concert, which is to be held in February next year.Dan Lu started entertaining plans of having a music tour in Uganda after his songs ‘Mr. Lover ‘, ‘phyzik ’ and ‘salembedwa’ hit the Ugandan airwaves, whereby they are in rotation on some FM radio stations in Kampala.

If his planned tour comes to pass, then Dan Lu would have joined the likes of other African artists like Mampie who did a collabo with Bobi Wine dubbed ‘Why’and Robero of the ‘Amarula’ fame, who decided to stage concerts in Uganda after several Ugandans fell in love with their songs. Meanwhile, besides the Ugandan music tour, Dan Lu is set to release his new album titled One, which will be dropping under Sisqo Productions. GOT A HOT STORY? CALL/TEXT/WHATSAPP 0777959024

About Post Author