NEW LOVE! Rukungiri Bizman once accused of killing his wife, weds new lover

Almost eight years later after the death of his wife, Rukungiri businessman Vincent Muhoozi aka Tujenge Taifa has secretly wedded new lover, Betty Birungi.

The lover birds tied the knot last week at Lugazi Catholic church in Mbarara.

The two were arrested and jailed in 2014 on allegations of having connections with assailants who murdered the late Getrude Twongyeirwe who was the wife of Taifa.

It is alleged that the late Getrude was stabbed in her chest by assassins and later died way back in July 2014.

In the course of investigations, her hubby and now new wife Betty were arrested.

After battling with the murder charges at magistrate court of Rukungiri, the case was later transferred to Mbarara High court until when the two were released in 2021

Sources in Rukungiri say that Birungi and Muhoozi had wanted a Church wedding which was not possible since Twongyeirwe was officially wedded in Church.

Sources also added that after being released from prison, the couple secretly moved out of Rukungiri to an unknown destination only to be seen being wedded by priests in the district of Mbarara.

They have two children together.

