New party moves to upset NUP ahead of 2026 elections

The National Unity Platform (NUP) bosses are in panic mode following the emergence of a new political party ahead of 2026 general elections.

Calling itself People Power Front (PPF), there are fears that the new party which advocates for social justice, economic empowerment and human rights may eat into NUP’s political base.

PPF will be officially launched tomorrow.

The Uganda Electoral Commission has already given it a go ahead after fulfilling most of the requirements for registering a new party in line with laws of the land.

Sources say most of the new party members are from NUP and other opposition parties including the ruling NRM.

It is not clear if former LOP Mathias Mpuuga is part of this new party or will join it later.

“PPF is committed to bridging the gap between the government and the governed, ensuring that every Ugandan has a voice and is heard. Our inclusive agenda prioritizes the needs of the most marginalized communities, promoting social justice, economic empowerment, and human rights.

“We are the new dawn in Uganda’s politics, where every individual matters and collective progress is our ultimate goal. Join us in shaping a brighter future for all Ugandans! #PPF #PeoplePowerFront #InclusiveAgenda,” said one of the new party’s promoters who preferred not to be identified for now.

Watchers now say the new party may exceed expectations and go on to emerge as a major factor in NUP ‘ sharp drop in support ahead and after the 2026 elections.

It should be noted that NUP started as People Power Movement from a slogan ‘People Power, Our Power’.

However, instead of proceeding to register it as a political party, its founders opted for an already established party-the National Unity, Reconciliation and Development Party (NURP) led by Moses Nkonge Kibalama.

Established in December 2004, in July 2020 Wine and his group changed it to National Unity Platform (NUP) which he rode on in 2021 presidential elections where he got 3,631,437 votes or 35.08%.

There have been contests over NURP-NUP takeover between Kibalama and Wine group up-to-date.

Sections of NUP’s constitutional provisions are being contested in court by Kibalama group, something that has put a spanner in Wine and Co’s move to amend it.

Court is yet to decide and the EC cannot proceed to amend the NUP constitution without the former pronouncing the verdict as the 2026 elections clock runs down.

Watchers say Wine and group’s poor political weather reading by not formalizing People Power Movement registration with EC may be their undoing as the country heads to elections in 2026.

Had they registered it, maybe PPF would have had little chances of successfully registering with EC, a political watcher avers.

There are also other political parties in offing.

They include the National Revival Coalition, spearheaded by former presidential candidate John Katumba, the National Foundation Party, National Agrarian Party, Shine Uganda, Uganda Prosperity Party, and National Economic and Redemption.

Watch this space!

DEAR READER, CALL/TEXT/WHATSAPP: 0777959024 OR EMAIL: redpeppertips@gmail.com WITH AS MUCH EVIDENCE AS POSSIBLE IF YOU HAVE A HOT STORY YOU WOULD LIKE US TO PUBLISH…SOURCE PROTECTION/CONFIDENTIALITY IS OUR NO.1 PRIORITY.

About Post Author