New Rubaga Division DRCC Ariho pledges to champion unity and NRM mobilisation

Kampala – Recently, President Museveni reshuffled his representatives in the districts and cities. This reshuffle saw several Resident City Commissioners (RCCs) and Resident District Commissioners (DRDC) getting designated to new areas of operation. Henry Kitambula who has been the Rubaga Division DRCC was transferred to Mityana District as the Deputy RDC and replaced by Moses Ariho who was in Fort Portal City South Division.

While receiving instruments of power on Thursday this week, Ariho, pledged to champion unity and NRM mobilisation. In his remarks after assuming office, he appreciated the work done by the outgoing DRCC Kitambula for the work done so far together with his assistants. He noted that his transfer to Rubaga was not a privilege but rather to give services to the people of Rubaga Division. He assured both his staff members and the general public that he will put his effort and do what it takes in terms of expertise using the experience of working in three cities of Uganda in the same capacity.

He thanked President Yoweri Kaguta Museveni for giving him a chance to work and serve the country.

He further acknowledged the President for his wisdom in entrusting and involving the youth in leadership, adding that this has helped them as young entrants to tap into the skills and expertise of leadership from the old guard. He also urged his staff and the general public to work towards unity and togetherness for better service delivery. Ariho also stressed that his reign as DRCC of Rubaga will be mainly about service delivery irrespective of religion or political affiliation. “I have not come to fight your political wars. I’m here mainly to mobilise support for President 2nd term as Yoweri Kaguta Museveni Tubuhaburwa,” he said.

He thanked the former DRCC for Rukiga district Mr. Kamuntu Majjambere who was recently elected as the new Chairperson for Rubaga Division for the mobilisation, and assured him of his full support.

Ariho, also acknowledged that historically Kampala city is at the epitome of Uganda’s politics, especially the Rubaga Division because of its physical and historical location. He however noted that it’s the current NRM government that has created a conducive political environment, unlike the previous regimes.

He rallied all political players to put their effort into serving their electorates rather than politicking. “It is important to note that the formation and participation of political parties in a multiparty system is basically to put in check the ruling government for better service delivery,” Ariho explained.

On the historical and physical location of Rubaga as a division in Kampala that hosts several institutions like Buganda Kingdom headquarters, Rubaga Cathedral, Namirembe Diocese, Orthodox church headquarters, several born-again churches among others Ariho promised total cooperation with all of the institutions.

Conclusively, Ariho promised unity for service delivery, adding that his door is open to everyone and assured his assistants of cooperation.

Meanwhile, his predecessor Henry Kitambula before handing over the office and instruments of power, reported that so far the government has done a lot of work like the disbursement of Shs3.9b PDM money with each Parish getting Shs3m, in addition to the recently concluded presidential PDM tour where he visited Busega market but also checked on one of the urban model farmer. He reported that the Busega market facility has free toilets but with a problem of about Shs100m bill for both power and water saying that the new DRCC needs to put more sensitisation on what vendors should expect from government.

He also reported that, during the presidential tour, Museveni promised to buy extra land for fish dealers, visited Lwakidde motor garage owned by young Ghetto boys, and also promised to buy land for them.

On Emyooga seed capital, the former DRCC Kitambula reported that the government has so far injected a total of Shs14b and several groups have received initial seed capital. On security, Kitambula urged Ariho to continue working with all security agencies and the team which has maintained good security in the division.

