NEW RULES! Ministry of Health staff face sack for using ‘fake’ names on WhatsApp

The Ministry of Health has directed all staff to stop using fake or pseudo names on WhatsApp or else they risk a sack from the former’s official group.

In an internal memo dated August 8, the staff have been advised to update their individual WhatsApp display names to full legal names.

“Please be informed that using pseudo names on the Ministry of Health WhatsApp group is against the institutional policy guidelines. To ensure the security and integrity of our communication platform, all members are required to have their full, legal names displayed on the group,” PS Diana Atwiine directed.

She added: “Kindly update your WhatsApp display names to reflect your correct identity by close of day, Friday, 8th August 2024. (Those with pseudo names). Failure to comply with this will result in your removal from the MOH WhatsApp group.”

A section of staff has however criticized the directive saying it is intended to gag and intimidate them from freely expressing themselves.

We are also told those behind the move are grappling with how to stop leakage of group discussion messages.

They hope to use this in an attempt to go after those in the habit of taking and sharing group discussion screenshots.

Watch this space!

