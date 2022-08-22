New song by Air Jay Ft Daxx Kartel hits our airwaves!

This new hit is taking the online space by storm, but what makes it unique?

A few weeks ago, the “Did You Know Song” was released by Light for the World together with Reach A Hand Uganda on the Make 12.4% Youtube channel. Away from the usual, this song promotes disability inclusion. It highlights the need for society to understand their rights and include persons with disabilities in all programs and activities.

According to some of the people who have listened to this song, Did You Know is a song like none before, as it has changed the narrative. It has been described as a unique song that educates and seeks to transform behavior and negative mindsets towards persons with disabilities.

The rising star Gabriel Longes aka Air Jay is joined by Daxx Kartel a prominent artist in Uganda to preach and spread awareness on disability inclusion in different spaces. This exciting hit was produced by Artin Pro! Let’s join together to create a more inclusive and comfortable society for all persons with disabilities. Enjoy the jam here https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=HsxnjJCosuQ