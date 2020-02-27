NEW STRATEGY DESTROYS DESERT LOCUSTS IN UGANDA

By Our Reporter

Huge numbers of Desert Locusts in Nakapiripit district have been wiped out by ground spray teams.



The new spray strategy which was adopted on Wednesday, February 26th 20202 involves using floodlights at night for ground spray teams and helicopter.





The ground spray teams spot the location of the locusts and wait for night time to attack them using floodlights.

Locusts are unable to fly or move swiftly between 06.30 pm and 09.00 pm plus 04.30 and 06.00 am.

(From Desert Locusts control team. see more in pictures)