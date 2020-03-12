NEW TWIST! Gov’t orders fresh probe into Bobi Wine supporter’s Death

Spread the love

















By Grace Turyatunga

Kampala – Uganda’s State Minister for Internal Affairs, Obiga Kania, has demanded fresh investigations into the death of People Power member, Ritah Nabukenya, who was involved in an accident behind Nakawa market on February 24, that claimed her life.

Kania appeared on before legislators Wednesday, March 11, alleging that Police could have lied about the absence of functional CCTV cameras on the day when Nabukenya was knocked dead.

“Police could have lied about CCTV cameras being off at the time People Power member Nabukenya Ritah died,” Kania said.

The Minister also explained that all the installed CCTV cameras especially in Kampala are all functioning without any fail so there couldn’t be any way they couldn’t have captured the incident.

He revealed that they have already engaged the Inspector General of Police (IGP) Martin Okoth Ochola who also ordered his men to carry out fresh investigations about the case.

The People Power camp has continuously demanded CCTV footage of the incident in which they claim a Police patrol intentionally knocked Nabukenya before running over her body, losing her life in the process.

Police Spokesperson Fred Enanga denied the allegations saying that Nabukenya was knocked by another boda boda. On the footage, he claimed the CCTV cameras were off because they had no power during the time and occurrence of the accident that took Nabukenya’s life.

By press time, Police Spokesperson has not commented on the new investigations.