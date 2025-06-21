ON RUN! Prof.Kateregga’s wife Jolly wanted by police over land title theft

The International Criminal Police Organization (INTERPOL) National Central Bureau (NCB) Kenya has formally issued summons for Jolly Shubaiha Irankunda, the estranged wife of Prof. Badru Kateregga, to appear before INTERPOL NCB Kampala over a matter concerning the disappearance of the Land tittle of The East African University a Sister University to Kampala University and a member University of the Badru Dungu Kateregga (BDK) Universities’ Network International chaired by Prof.Badru D.Kateregga.

At the heart of the matter is a land title covering over 100 acres belonging to The East African University (TEAU), located in Kajiado, Kitengela – Kenya owned by Prof.Kateregga. During a recent verification exercise by the university’s management at the Kajiado land registry, it was discovered that the original title deed for the university land was missing.

Upon inquiry, Jolly Irankunda, a former Vice-chairperson Board of Trustees of the Institution was suspected to be in its possession and subsequently summoned by the DCI of Kajiado-Kitengela Kenya though she refused to appear and promised to hand it over to her lawyers in Kenya, however, she reportedly failed to follow through on this commitment. When contacted again, she asserted that she had submitted the title to the Criminal Investigations Directorate (CID) in Uganda , a claim that remains unverified. Repeated attempts to reach her or her legal representatives have since been unsuccessful.

Advertisements

Following these developments, INTERPOL NCB Nairobi has issued a formal request through INTERPOL NCB Kampala, summoning Ms. Jolly Irankunda to appear before the Ugandan office on Thursday, 26th June 2025 at Plot 12, Mabua Road, Kololo. She is expected to provide a statement and clarification regarding the whereabouts and current custody of the missing title.

The summons was officially signed by the Director of INTERPOL NCB Kampala and duly delivered to Ms. Jolly Irankunda . A copy was also delivered to Buziga Police Station, where it was received and acknowledged by the Officer in Charge (OC).

The case has drawn significant attention given the strategic and academic importance of The East African University and the sensitivity surrounding institutional land ownership in the region. Authorities have emphasized the need for full cooperation to ensure the matter is resolved lawfully and transparently.

About Post Author