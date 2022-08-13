Nigerian artists are so powerful than us! We have no control over them- Eddy Kenzo

In media interview held at the home of his Big Talent music label on Salaama Road, Makindye, singer Eddy Kenzo has spoken out on Nigerian singers ever coming into Uganda and hold successful music concerts while Ugandan artists keep flopping.

Kenzo says, the issue regarding Nigerian artists coming here in Uganda is beyond everyone’s hands. He claims Nigerians have powerful invisible hands back here

“The issue is out of our hands since the people who bring them here are Nigerian promoters who are based in Uganda. Our promoters work as brokers for them, so they don’t have a say. There is no way you can stop the Nigerian promoters from booking their fellow Nigerians. If it was our own promoters doing this, I think we could talk to them and see how to go about it,” Kenzo said.

Just in one month, Kizz Daniel, Adekunle Gold and Tiwa Savage, among others, have performed here.

Kenzo also noted that many Nigerian artistes don’t have shows, with such large crowds in their country, so they organize them in Uganda, where their music is greatly consumed.

Kenzo also added that he doesn’t go to Nigeria regularly

About Post Author