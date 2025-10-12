NILE HORROR! UNOC’s Jinja Terminal Manager Slips, Drowns in R.Nile

JINJA — The Uganda National Oil Company (UNOC) has confirmed the recovery of the body of its staff member, Engineer Gershom Rwakasanga, who drowned at Busowoko Falls in Jinja on October 11.

Rwakasanga, who served as Manager for Terminals Development & Operations at the Jinja Storage Terminal, reportedly slipped and fell into the River Nile.

He was off duty and spending his free time at the falls. Residents say many revelers have lost their lives at this exact spot.

Advertisements

According to UNOC, a joint team comprising police, emergency responders, and local residents carried out an extensive search operation that led to the recovery of his body.

“It is with deep sorrow that we inform the public that the body of our colleague, Eng. Gershom Rwakasanga, has been recovered from the River Nile following the tragic incident at Busowoko Falls,” UNOC said in a statement.

“We extend our heartfelt condolences to Gershom’s family, friends, and all who worked closely with him. Our collective thoughts and prayers are with all affected by this tragic loss.”

The state-owned company said funeral arrangements will be communicated in due course.

Rwakasanga’s death adds to the growing number of drowning incidents across Uganda, where water-related fatalities remain a serious but often underreported public safety concern.

According to the Uganda Police Annual Crime Report 2023, at least 138 people drowned between January and December 2023, while 243 bodies were retrieved from various lakes and rivers nationwide. Police and safety officials, however, warn that the actual figures may be higher due to unrecorded community-level incidents.

About Post Author