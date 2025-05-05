Nimpereza Oscar Kasya: A New Generation Leader for Kinkiizi East Constituency

As Uganda prepares for its next electoral cycle early next year, a fresh face has emerged in Kinkiizi East Constituency.

Nimpereza Oscar Kasya, a dynamic and youthful leader, now determined to bring change and development to his constituency as an MP. He fired his first shot in 2020 but his bid fell short. He is now back.

A Background of Service: Born in Kanungu District, Kasya comes from a family of dedicated public servants. His mother, Canon Josephine Kasya, is a trailblazer in local politics, having served as the first woman LCV Chairperson for Kanungu District for four terms.

Education and Experience: Nimpereza holds a degree in Public Administration and Management from Nkumba University, where he also served as Guild President.

After graduating, Kasya returned to Kanungu determined to give back to his community. He started by promoting education, awarding scholarships to bright students and supporting local sports teams.



“Since 2012, I have promoted education in Kanungu awarding best S.4 and S.6 students with Shs1m up-to-date and also sponsoring sports and education support to students,” Kasya, also a successful farmer and entrepreneur, promoting education and economic development in Kanungu, revealed to this publication when interviewed.

A Champion for Youth and Women: As his passion for leadership grew, Nimpereza mobilized the youth of Kanungu into the Kaguta Yellow Youth (KYY) movement. The initiative quickly gained momentum, with thousands of young people joining the movement and benefiting from its programs—empowerment and development. His initiative has also extended to supporting women’s groups, fostering savings cultures and economic growth.

“I have mobilised the youth into the biggest youth movement in Kanungu District called Kaguta Yellow Youth (KYY) and their mothers under Maama KYY umbrella which has over 20,000 members and have established KYY and Maama KYY savings groups at village levels that are independently autonomous,” he says.

A Promise for Change: Nimpereza’s platform focuses on addressing youth unemployment, supporting women and youth saving groups, and lobbying for government programs to benefit his constituency. He aims to bring a new era of leadership, prioritizing the needs and expectations of his people.

“These village self-help systems have increased a savings culture and development amongst the members,” Kasya, who is the patron of this largest youth and women movement groups in Kinkiizi East Constituency, further told this publication.

This publication understands that the same groups have since endorsed incumbent President Yoweri Museveni as their sole candidate come 2026 and Kasya is fully behind their decision as their patron ready to represent them in Parliament.



A Challenge to the Status Quo: With Dr. Chris Baryomunsi, the incumbent MP and Minister for ICT, facing criticism for political fatigue and disconnection from his constituents especially the youth, Nimpereza sees an opportunity for change.

“Kinkiizi East Constituency has political fatigue from Dr. Chris Baryomunsi who has spent 20 years in parliament without any agenda for youth and women development, employment and political purposes. He has always distanced himself from his voters and projected himself as amorphous,” Kasya observes and further adds: “Being an MP for 20 years, Minister for 10 years, CEC member for 5 years and government spokesperson he has been too amorphous and too busy to understand his voters needs and real-time expectations.”

Kasya now promises a more hands-on and responsive leadership style, engaging directly with voters and addressing their concerns contrary to the incumbent.

As Kinkiizi East Constituency looks to the future, Nimpereza Oscar Kasya’s message of hope, youth empowerment, and development resonates with many.

His candidacy represents a chance for renewal and progress, offering a fresh perspective on leadership and governance.

“The incumbent has failed his Constituency with poor roads and electricity networks, not supporting youth and women in development only coming with money during campaigns. The incumbent gets abusive and arrogant and uses intimidation which won’t work for the youth this time. I will solve youth unemployment, support all youth and women saving groups financially and lobby for government programs to increase in Kinkiizi East Constituency,” Kasya promises.



The race has so far attracted the current LCV chairman Sam Kajojo, incumbent MP & Minister for ICT Dr. Chris Baryomunsi and Nimpereza Oscar Kasya.The area is an NRM stronghold.

The people of Kinkiizi East Constituency are eager to see what the future holds. Will Nimpereza’s vision for change become a reality, or will the incumbent retain his seat? Only time will tell, but one thing is certain: Nimpereza Oscar Kasya is a force to reckon with.

