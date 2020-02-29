No Coronavirus in Uganda – Ministry of Health

By Brian Musaasizi

The Ministry of Health has refuted claims of presence of the deadly Coronavirus in Uganda.



The Ministry also said that no Ugandan student had returned from Wuhan since the lockdown was enforced.



Until yesterday, sections of social media were awash with several reports pointing at the presence of the coronavirus cases in different parts of the country. China’s Global Television Network (CGTN) suggested that a number of Ugandan students had returned into the country.

Health Minister Dr.Jane Aceng



In a statement released on Wednesday evening, Ministry of Health refuted the claims and noted that Uganda has no registered case of the deadly coronavirus



“To-date, Uganda has no suspected or confirmed case of the COVID-19. The social media posts being circulated are baseless and false.

No Ugandan students from Wuhan city, China have returned since the lockdown was enforced,” the statement reads in part.



The Ministry said that it is on high alert to identify any person who may develop signs and symptoms of the virus.



“Travellers from affected countries are provided with information on COVID-19, on where to report and seek care should they develop symptoms and put on self-isolation and followed up by our surveillance teams daily for 14 days,” the ministry added.



The Ministry however called upon the public to remain vigilant and take precautionary measures such proper hygiene as the country is at a high risk.