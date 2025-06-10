NO GIVING UP! Mbarara City North MP aspirant vows to return as independent if ‘cheated’ in NRM primaries

Amos Tayebwa

Mbarara

Despite the National Resistance Movement (NRM) party stance against primaries’ losers returning as independents, Benon Kajubi has vowed to disobey the policy if the primary elections, especially in Mbarara City North constituency are not conducted properly.

Advertisements

Kajubi is currently aspiring for Member of Parliament, Mbarara City North Constituency in Mbarara City against the incumbent Robert Mwesigwa Rukaari and other contenders in the same race. Kajubi contested in the last election of 2021 on the same seat on NRM ticket, but things never went well on his side and decided not to return as independent in the general election despite his dissatisfaction with the results.

Speaking to the journalists recently, Kajubi has revealed that he will not allow to be ‘cheated’ anymore in the forthcoming NRM Primary elections and vows to return as independent.

“I am a member of NRM, I belong to NRM and I am contesting on NRM ticket for Mbarara City North Constituency MP seat. But our NRM Primary elections have always had problems and other sorts of challenges involved, and for that matter I want to assure the NRM electoral commission and the NRM Secretariat plus our voters that if this election is not well, fairly and genuinely conducted, I must come back to stand as an independent candidate in the general election. We cannot keep silent when there is more electoral irregularities and malpractices done within the party elections,” said Kajubi, the Mbarara City North MP aspirant.

“Our NRM Bosses should ensure that these elections are free and fair. If you lose genuinely , you go genuinely but if they want to steal you, what do you do? And I will mobilise each and every voter in this constituency and encourage them to go and vote because it’s their right as Citizens. This time there is no room for vote rigging. We put a lot of resources towards the search for votes in the communities across the constituency. So, we feel pain when some comes from nowhere and tries to still your votes, if they our own people cheat us we shall come as independents, and that doesn’t mean that we shall have disobeyed our party rules but its kind of fighting for our rights,” he added.

Among the candidates eying for the MP seat Mbarara City North Constituency include, Robeert Rukaari, Michael Tusiime the former Mbarara Municipality MP, Apollo Rutaaba, Bakashaba, Christopher Bakashaba , among others.

About Post Author