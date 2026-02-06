No New Boss Yet! State House Rubbishes Minister Balaam Claims on Uganda Airlines CEO Appointment

President Museveni on Feb 4, held talks with former Ethiopian Airlines CEO Girma Wake and veteran pilot Robert Kateera at State House, Entebbe

President Yoweri Kaguta Museveni (M7) on February 4, 2026, held talks with former Ethiopian Airlines Chief Executive Officer Girma Wake and veteran pilot Robert Kateera at State House, Entebbe, a meeting that sparked intense speculation over the future leadership of Uganda Airlines.

However, State House has clarified that no appointment was made.

The meeting triggered a wave of social media claims, some of which were attributed to Youth Minister Balaam Barugahara, who appeared to be around State House at the time and took photographs with Girma Wake.

Shortly after, Barugahara posted on X (formerly Twitter) suggesting that Wake had been appointed CEO of the struggling national carrier — a claim that quickly went viral.

State House has since distanced itself from the claims, with Senior Presidential Press Secretary Sandor Walusimbi issuing a firm clarification.

“Hi Folks! It is not true that President Museveni, has appointed anyone to the position of CEO of Uganda Airlines. The public is advised to disregard all social media messages claiming otherwise,” Walusimbi said.

The clarification comes amid growing scrutiny of Uganda Airlines following the exit of former CEO Jennifer Bamuturaki, whose tenure was overshadowed by heavy financial losses, internal turbulence, and governance concerns.

The airline’s Board of Directors has re-advertised the CEO position, seeking a seasoned aviation professional to lead a turnaround at the loss-making national carrier. Applications for the job close on March 2, 2026.

Industry insiders say the engagement with Girma Wake — widely credited with transforming Ethiopian Airlines into Africa’s most profitable and globally competitive carrier — should be viewed as consultative, rather than confirmation of any imminent appointment.

For now, Uganda Airlines remains without a substantive CEO, as pressure mounts on government and the board to stabilise the carrier.

