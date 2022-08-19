NO ONE IS SAFE! Knife wielding thug brutally attacks Mp Namboozo in traffic jam

By our reporter

The Sironko DWR MP, Florence Namboozo has revealed that she was attacked during Thursday’s morning downpour while stuck in traffic at knife point by a thief who demanded for money.

She made the revelation during the Prime Minister’s Question Time, where she tasked Premier Robinah Nabbanja what plans Government has to boost security around the country, stating that the attack happened a few hours to 7am as she was headed to Parliament to attend morning prayers.

“This morning as I was coming to Parliament for fellowship, I was attacked at the traffic jam at the yard. There was a lot of rain, it was at around 6:50am and someone came close and we thought they were trying to cross the road, unfortunately, they got out a knife and pointed out to my driver who is my driver and told her if you don’t give me money, I will stab you,” said Nambooze.

She added that the driver was security conscience and didn’t raise down the window so the attacker plucked out the driving mirror of the car.

“This can happen to anyone and the rains are just starting. We were so frightened in the car, and I know security wasn’t on the way. We aren’t secure,” added Namboozo.

In response, Premier Nabbanja directed the Minister of Internal Affairs to liaise with Police to ensure that the attacker if arrested remarking, “I definitely know that that area has cameras and our cameras are functional. I am going to direct the Minister of Internal affairs to investigate this and get the culprit.”

