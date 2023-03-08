NO WAY! Polish firm which promised M7 a hospital…& attempted to ‘takeover’ UIA roles trashed by Solicitor General

Advertisements

It has ended in tears for a Polish based investment promotion firm which has been lobbying all and sundry to ‘takeover’ the roles of Uganda Investment Authority (UIA).

In the past months, Light for Africa Foundation Chairman, Julius Moses Zellah, a Tanzanian but based in Poland and a partner, Moses Lucky Guma have been intensely lobbying UIA Director General Robert Mukiza, investments minister Evelyn Anite to take over promotional roles at UIA.

We are told the UIA bosses had bought the proposal by this Polish firm to sell Uganda to potential investors across the globe and luring them here among other things.

The deal would see the firm part with a ‘job well done’ envelope from UIA—whether they delivered or not—and as well earn a commission from investors successfully lured to Uganda.

However, all these plans have been thrown in a spanner by the Solicitor General whom UIA bosses had consulted to make the whole deal legitimate.

To their shock, the SG Francis Atoke has boldly told Mukiza to consider it as a dead on arrival deal in a response letter dated Feb.17th, 2023 which reads thus:

“Reference is made to your letter dated 27th January 2023 referenced UIA/DG/225/01/2023 on your ‘Request for clearance of the memorandum of understanding between the government of Uganda, Uganda Investment Authority and Light for Africa Foundation for cooperation to promote investment.

“Further reference is made to the various correspondences so far exchanged, and to a meeting held with you on 10th February, 2023 in the Hon. Attorney General’s office on the same subject.

“As you were informed during the said meeting, we have carefully considered your response(s) to our letter referenced ADM/7/171/01 dated 19th December 2022 and are of the opinion that the nature of the relationship to be established under the MoU would not be anchored in any of our laws.

“We also note that no due diligence has been carried out on the Foundation to confirm its objects, modus operandi, track record, etc.

“Further, it is our opinion that Uganda Investment Authority is not empowered under section 10 (1) of the Investment Code Act, 2019, to outsource its functions as is proposed under the draft MoU. Accordingly, we are unable to clear the MOU.”

Full details of the MOU proposal will be in our subsequent publication.

UIA SPEAKS OUT

Contacted for a comment, Mukiza said they have nothing to do but to comply with the SG’s advice.

“The MOU was brought to the UIA and the UIA took it to the Solicitor General for approval which didn’t go through. The DG followed the law and forwarded the MOU for approval from SG which the SG found not fit and dismissed it,” he said.

POLISH FIRM ON THE SPOT

It goes without mention that this is the same firm that promised President Museveni to mobilise investors who can set up a specialized teaching hospital in Uganda sometime back.

In a twist of events, the firm is in the spotlight for reportedly failing to meet expectations of investors they have been promising to take to President Museveni.

They are reported to have failed to help investors who had hoped to set up the proposed hospital.

More details in our subsequent publication.

