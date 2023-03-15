NOOSE TIGHTEN on Kabonero as Mp Rukaari grabs his frenemies by the horns

Advertisements

Noose continues to tighten on whoever was involved in the arrest and incarceration of Mbarara City North Member of Parliament, Robert Mwesigwa Rukaari.

The latest is now Robert Kabonero.

Rukaaari has since told the State House Anti-Corruption Unit (SHACU) that Kabonero knows one or two things about how the former ended up spending four nights at Luzira.

In a petition to SHACU, Rukaari alleges that Kabonero worked with court bailiff Moses Kirunda to effect his arrest.

“I am in receipt of information including confessions, that Robert Kabonero continuously called Moses Kirunda to orchestrate my arrest and detention, intentionally to annoy, embarrass and ridicule my person as a Member of Parliament,” Rukaari says.

“My appeal to you is to establish the criminal intention of the person in question and whether the state-engineered my arrest and incarceration to Luzira when the Judgment Creditor had security against the debt with an estimated value of Shs3.8 billion.”

The petition is an addendum to an earlier complaint which the MP filed at the SHACU protesting the manner in which he was arrested and sent to Luzura prison an outstanding debt of about Shs702m.

The MP in his petition claims the manner in which he was arrested was demeaning of him as a legislator, which high-handedness, he wants the anti-graft unit to investigate and punish those found culpable.

“This is to register my complaint against various government officials that include ASP Mukiibi Karim and another, court bailiff Moses Kirunda and assistant registrars of the Commercial Court….”

The legislator was arrested on March 1 after the court issued an arrest warrant over his alleged failure to pay the business debt. He however, clarifies that this was an arrangement with his business partner Gerald Kalungi, which did not warrant state involvement.

