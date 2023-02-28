NOOSE TIGHTEN! OPM Iron sheets bonanza saga escalates as Minister Lugolobi deroofs animal shade after State House raid

Advertisements

State Minister for Finance in charge of Planning, Amos Lugoloobi’s men spent much of this Tuesday deroofing their master’s farm house in Misanga village, Misanga Parish in Kayunga’s Bbaale Sub County.

Lugoloobi is one of the truth-telling government officials who have admitted to inappropriately receiving iron sheets the GoU had, through the OPM, procured for poor people in Karamoja. The iron sheets procurement was enabled with Shs39bn supplementary budget which Parliament approved for the semi-arid Karamoja sub region.

Lugolobi received 600 pieces of iron sheets. The first batch of 300 pieces was picked on 15th July, 2022.

The second batch, also of 300 pieces was picked 2nd February, 2023.

The last one was supposed to go to Karamoja but instead went to Kayunga district in Central Uganda. Who diverted them?

Lugoloobi used some to roof the farm shed to shelter his goats and cows.

Lugoloobi says the goats were given to him by State House through a poverty alleviation program headed by Joan Kakwenzire. That he requested the OPM which allowed to support him with the 600 iron sheets ostensibly to support community social projects in his Ntenjeru constituency.

Lugoloobi, who has been MP for three terms now and will seeking reelection in 2026, says the Mabaati scandal he and other key government officials are involved is indicative of the fact that no man is perfect.

He has already been interrogated by State House Anti-Corruption Unit whose operatives over the weekend traveled to Kayunga and were appalled his private goats/cattle shelter roofed with iron sheets labeled “owned by OPM.” They took photos of the same to corraborate their ongoing criminal investigations.

But early Tuesday morning, Lugoloobi’s workers descended on the goats/cattle shed and curiously removed all the iron sheets with OPM label and replaced them with new ones.

This has widely been perceived by curious area residents as amounting to interfering with ongoing investigations by SHACU, Police and other agencies of the State.

Besides, Lugoloobi (who could lose his Ntenjeru Seat as angry voters move to punish him in this NUP-dominated Buganda Kingdom district), the other beneficiaries of the iron sheets bonanza include VP Jessica Alupo, Prime Minister Robinah Nabanja, Speaker Anita Among, Minister Gorette Kitutu, Minister Agnes Nandutu, Minister Joyce Moriku Kaducu, Minister Rukia Nakaddama, Defense Minister (State) Oboth Oboth, Finance Minister Matia Kasaija and others.

We have pictures showing the panicky act by workers at Lugoloobi’s farm who spent much of the day removing OPM-labelled iron sheets while replacing them with white ones, a thing that many fear might amount to interfering with investigations and make things more complicated for Lugoloobi.

