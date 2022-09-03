Notorious Cattle thieves Arrested in Ntungamo

The men, identified as Dick Ochola from Ishaka, Kahunga from Kakanju – Bushenyi and another yet to be identified have been netted and accused of stealing cattle from farms in Bushenyi, Ntungamo and Mbarara. Recently they stole a cow from Rwamabondo, Kajara, Ntungamo.

Notorious Cattle thieves that have been arrested in Ntungamo

Police in Ntugamo has revealed to Red pepper that these notorious men have been stealing cows from all over Greater Ankole. Minister Bright Rwamirama of recent has been a victim of these thugs. They are Currently detained at Ntungamo Police station awaiting court appearance.

Stolen cow that was recovered recently by Police

However, a highly placed source in Ntungamo and Ishaka has revealed to us that these thugs are well organized. A source tells us that currently there are ongoing secret mobilizations by their team to raise around UGX 20m to bribe Police and court system.

One of the cars these thugs use to steal cows in Greater Ankole

