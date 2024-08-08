NOW OR NEVER! Ankole PLU youths beg M7 to retire Gen. Muhoozi from the army ahead of 2026 polls

Amos Tayebwa

MBARARA: Sections of youth from Ankole sub-region claiming to subscribe to Patriotic League of Uganda (PLU) want President Yoweri Museveni to allow Gen. Muhoozi Kainerugaba who is UPDF’s Chief of Defence Forces (CDF) to retire from active military service so that he can freely engage in countrywide political consultations ahead of the 2026 general elections.

And in the grand scheme of things, the Commander-in-Chief should do a statesman act by allowing the PLU chairman to stand for president in 2026.

The members of PLU Youth League of Ankole believe that once Gen.Muhoozi is retired, he will be able to make political inroads that will see him contest and win the 2026 general elections as president.

Short of this, they claim that Gen.Museveni risks watering down all his past achievements.

Addressing journalists on Thursday, August 8, 2024, Bruce Ainomugisha, who led the PLU Youth League of Ankole stated and quoted that on several occasions Gen.Museveni has always made it clear that if he finds a suitable leader, elected by the people, he will have no reason to keep in power.

They further quote that when he was in Luwero, he made it clear that he would not hand over power to ‘wolves’ but rather to a patriot who would emerge in democratic elections.

Based on the above background, the PLU Youth League members believe that Gen. Muhoozi Kainerugaba is the suitable candidate to hold the mantle of the next president.

“We all know that Gen. Muhoozi has always served with great excellence wherever he has been requested to go and serve. In Muhoozi we believe he can continue the development and progress associated with President Museven’s tenure including ensuring stability and continuity in governance through consolidation of the revolutionary achievement,” opines members of PLU Youth League of Ankole who are optimistic that Gen. Muhoozi will strongly fight corruption that has become rampant and a very big problem to this country.

“As young patriots, we do not believe that even President Museveni or the opposition can fight corruption effectively. Therefore, as PLU patriots, in agreement with other sections of society such as the young people or Gen Z, the old generation, civil society, NRM supporters, those who do not support NRM, and all those who have been supporting peaceful transition/ transfer of power to the next leader in a very stable way, we call upon and appeal our greater Pan-Africanist Gen. Museveni to seriously consider handing over power to an able and appropriately elected leader in 2026,” they pleaded.

DEAR READER,

CALL/TEXT/WHATSAPP:0777959024 OR EMAIL: redpeppertips@gmail.com WITH AS MUCH EVIDENCE AS POSSIBLE IF YOU HAVE A HOT STORY YOU WOULD LIKE US TO PUBLISH…

SOURCE PROTECTION/CONFIDENTIALITY IS OUR NO.1 PRIORITY.

About Post Author