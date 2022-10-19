NOXIOUS AND ADULTERATED! As potent gin keeps killing Ugandans, police summons Torrero alcohol brand bosses

Just two months after the Uganda National Bureau of Standards (UNBS), banned the production and sale of City 5 gin, a locally distilled alcohol in Arua City, after it reportedly claimed about 17 lives and left others hospitalized, the same fate may befall Namanve industrial area based Yuti Breweries Limited.

These are the manufacturers of popular alcohol Torrero Liquor and Torrero Wild (which was introduced as a form of rebrand after customers complained about Torrero Liquor’s strong taste which they could not bear). Another spirit is called Rumco. This has reportedly already been banned on the market by UNBS after discovering that they did not have a production permit.

The same company also produces beers (Yura Strong and Yura Gold). They also own and use Afri-Fresh Alcoholic Distributors SMC based at Tirupati Business Park Warehouses in Kyebando – Kisalosalo Road, Kampala to distribute most of their products.

POLICE PROBE

This publication has exclusively learnt that police has developed interest in the company’s modus operandi and bosses have since been summoned to record statements and aid in investigations under file number GEF 227/2022. The matter under probe is sale of noxious and adulterated drinks.

Those who have been summoned are General Manager Raju Punchal, head of Sales and Marketing Cedric Maniala, head of Finance and Administration Rafek Mohammed, Human Resource Manager Christine Atibok, Production manager brewery one Avedesh and one Bimal also in charge Finance Administration at Ari-fresh Alcoholic Distributors SMC. According to the 3rd October summonses seen by this publication, they were supposed to appear on 6th and 7th October.

“The Criminal Investigations Directorate at Kampala Metropolitan Police Headquarters is investigating a case of Sale of Noxious and Adulterated Drinks to unsuspecting clients. The purpose of this letter therefore, is to summon you to appear before the CID Commander, Kampala Metropolitan Police Headquarters at CPS Kampala building Room 64 or 76 on Friday the 7th day of October, 2022 at 10:00am come along with relevant information and certification that Permit you to manufacture your products at your Namanve Plant,” reads one of the summonses seen by this publication. These appeared, recorded statements and were later released on bond.

ISSUES AT HAND (BEER PRODUCTION)

According to sources knowledgeable about the course investigations, it is alleged that the production of Yura beers does not meet quality standards which puts consumers in harm’s way. First of all, the permit of production of Yura beer strong beer has reportedly expired. Then the process of production is rude-mentally. It is alleged that when bottles are collected from the field for refill, the machine that cleans and sterilizes them is a dummy one however when you visit the company premises an employer is always there pretending to be cleaning and some bottle re-displayed around it. Sources told us however, that a proper machine was fixed a few days ago on prompting of these investigations. It’s also alleged that impurities can be seen basically inside the packed beer products i.e. Yura strong. That whereas a bottle is labeled with 500ml, the real volume of some bottles is between 300 t0 450 mls.

Expired beers are also reportedly sold on market all under Indian distributors. Preliminary findings by police show that in areas of Kiryandongo district a distributor by the name of Komakech by 15th September, had 300 cases of expired product. In Lira, a distributor by the name of Milton had 52 cases of expired beer as stock recorded on 14/09/2022. Milton is also in possession of a certain product called RUMCO (though banned by UNBS) which was delivered to him by the company.

In Elegu, a distributor by the name of William had by last month more than 180 cases of expired beer.

The same cases of expired beer were also reported in areas of Oyam, Adjuman, Koboko, Paidah, Nebbi, Pakwach, Zombo, Soroti Serere, Kaberamaido and Mbale. More cases of beer are in areas of Jinja, Busia, and Tororo at large. Expired beer cases have also been cited in Mbarara, Kabale, Isingiro and Kisoro.

“Over 300 cases of beer were recalled from Mbale to head office for resale here in Kampala and apparently it is being sorted for redistribution in areas around Kampala despite knowing its poor quality and expired,” reads part of the report.

TORRERO PRODUCTION

Torrero is the most produced product in this company that is distributed throughout the country’s corners. According to findings, it’s packed in two categories: Torrero liquor (PET/Plastic 200ml, Glass 200ml, Glass 700ml) and Torrero wild (PET/Plastic 200ml, Glass 200ml, Glass 700ml).

Torrero production is done in Namanve under the name of Sirjin, an Indian by nationality. It is alleged that this national came to the country as a civil engineer by profession but curiously he’s now heading production of the most consumed product. His experience and expertise has since been put into question. Cases of deaths, near deaths or side effects related to Torrero consumption have been reported at police stations like Old Kampala, Kyambogo, Nansana, Entebbe, and in districts of Pader, Kitgum and Gulu. It is not clear if it is as a result of mere abuse or something deep. Police want to find out. It goes without mention that in November last year, the former RDC Gulu district and the late major Santos Okot Lapolo appearing on mega FM 102 banned the selling of this product.

RUMCO PRODUCTION

According to investigations, since UNBS banned the production of this product in the country until further measures are taken, the company reportedly didn’t comply by the advice given to them over production of the Rumco. Allegations are that this product is sold in remote areas of the country through their distributors especially in Lira by Milton and is sold behind the curtains.

WIDER PICTURE

There are also concerns that the work that is supposed to be done by locals is diverted to fellow Indians. For example, distribution of products in areas like Iganga, Kampala and Mityana is dominated by Indians. It also goes without mention that there are only two Ugandans at management level and these are powerless—they earn less compared to junior Indian sales persons and don’t have any decision making powers, can’t use a company vehicle, no medical allowance and others. Most Ugandans are only filled in production where some complain of poor conditions there.

There are also concerns about how some so-called Indian expatriates end up here and are able to obtain work permits and visas. Some are reportedly here on student Visas. A one Shajad (another name withheld for now) has been cited in dealing with some immigration bosses to fix all this.

OWNERSHIP

The company was established in Uganda in 2020 by a group of Indian investors in the country. Investments Minister Evelyn Anite has been showering it with all the praises of being an indigenous firm.

Its Managing director is Dubai based Punit Shah. But the real boss is tycoon Hiten Shah.

Yuti (breweries limited) not only deals in production but also they own K-Hotels in Entebbe. They reportedly recently acquired Hotel Sojovalo on Rubaga road and are currently in process to acquire Protea hotels in Kampala. Other businesses like City One Tourism & Travel are located in Dubai. Watch this space. (DO YOU HAVE A HOT STORY (CHEATERS, DIVORCE, VIDEOS, CORRUPTION, LAND WRANGLES, EXPOSES …ETAL) YOU WOULD LIKE US TO PUBLISH? CALL/TEXT/WHATSAPP 0777959024 OR EMAIL redpeppertips@gmail.com)

About Post Author