NRM @37! PM Nabbanja on cloud 9 as her home district Kakumiro is picked to host this year’s National NRM Liberation day

The National organising committee for the 37th NRM Liberation day has started Preparations ahead of the celebrations to be held on 26th January 2023 in Kakumiro district.

According to Al Haji Yunus Kakande, the Permanent secretary of the Ministry for the presidency, various committees have been formulated to organize the day.

The first meeting that was graced by the Prime Minister Rt Hon Nabbanja Robinah was conducted this afternoon at Kakumiro district headquarters.

President Museveni who doubles as the NRM National Chairman will be the chief guest.

The President will preside over the official opening of the Kakumiro NRM house, commission the newly tarmacked Kakumiro-Buhimba road and hand over free hold land titles to beneficiaries among other activities of the day.

NRM Liberation Day in Uganda is celebrated on January 26th each year. The public holiday commemorates the date in 1986 when the NRM/NRA took over.

Since then under the leadership of H.E President Museveni, Uganda has had a growing economy, improved infrastructure and stable political leadership.

