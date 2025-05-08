NRM bosses in panic after bloody village elections

Amos Tayebwa

Mbarara

On Tuesday, May 6, 2025, NRM electoral Commission conducted elections for LC1 structures and flag bearers across the country, however, cases related to violence and chaos between the electorates, candidates and election officials were observed in some of the polling stations due to weakness, poor arrangements and loopholes in the voter registers.

Advertisements

These sorts of scenarios have left the NRM Candidates worried about what will happen next in the forthcoming polls, especially in the NRM primaries which is slated to take place in July. According to concerns raised from the public, especially the Aspiring candidates condemned the insanities and violence that occurred in the just concluded LC1 polls and argued the NRM electoral commission’s weaknesses in some areas where these cases were registered.

Naome Kabasharira, the Rushenyi County Member of Parliament in her congratulatory message to the winning LC1 NRM Flag bearers emphasized collaboration between the winning and losing camps for the development of their areas socially and economically instead of division and enmity among themselves.

“We have seen in some areas including in Rubare where we observed some sort of violence in yesterday’s voting for NRM LC1 structures and flag bearers, surely as NRM we shouldn’t have had problems moreover at LC1 level. I appeal to the public that lets learn from this experience and we prevent these incidents from happening in our next elections. We contest purposely to give services to people, let us stop politics of do or die. I want to thank my constituency for having the coolest and calm LC1 election compared to other areas,” said MP Kabasharira.

Kabasharira further urged the NRM Electoral Commission and the Electoral Commission general to revise and also learn from the mistakes that were made in the just concluded LC1 polls and have proper arrangement and organization for the next elections.

“According to what we watched on Televisions about what happened in the LC1 elections from some areas, if the mistakes are not corrected, we are going to have more problems in the next elections. If we keep experiencing the same problems and mistakes in the NRM polls, this will affect the party in future times. If NRM doesn’t come out to sort out these issues smartly we are seeing guns to be involved in the next elections, because people are having enthusiasm for the next elections, please whether NRM Electoral Commission or the Electoral Commission main kindly fill the gaps,” she added.

According to Barbra Rubabinda, the NRM Chairperson Booma Cell and one of the Mbarara City Councilor Aspirant said that in most areas around Mbarara, the LC one election turned violent and chaotic which were caused by Register related issues where by most people were illegally trespassing into the polling centers and yet they were not in register. She said that this is one of the major cause of violence that erupted in some polling stations.

She appealed to the NRM electoral Commission to be extra careful and and have clear registers and put security to ensure free and fair elections in the coming polls.

“I have witnessed the voting in different areas of Mbarara like in Kakika and I observed that there was weakness in conducting the elections. We suspect more violence and chaos in our primary elections and we shall be affected as candidates who are contesting to serve our people. I appeal to the mighty NRM Party to enforce enough security in the coming primary elections. We need free and fair election, if not we shall see more independents in the general elections,” said Rubabinda.

About Post Author