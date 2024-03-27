NRM CEC tells M7 aide who sued party to quit

Members of the NRM politburo-CEC have advised one of the cadres, who feel suffocated by the party’s modus operandi to quit and join any other political party of his choice where he feels that his interests can be achieved.

The advice, which casts a spotlight on NRM’s internal democracy credentials, is contained in a defence affidavit by CEC members who were recently sued by Daniel Obal, President Museveni aide on youth affairs for failure to hold special organs elections to fill internal structures and special organs positions.

NRM special organs include the youth, workers, persons with disabilities (PWDs), women, elders, entrepreneurs, institutions leagues, NRA/M veterans, NRM branches in the diaspora and the historical leaders forum.

Obal, in a civil suit no. HCT-00-CV-CS-0092-2024, through his counsel – Apricus Advocates and Solicitors says the term of office for Gadhaffi Nassur, chairperson of NRM youth league, Dominic Mafabi Gidudu, chairperson of NRM elder’s league, Mwesigwa Rukari, chairperson of NRM entrepreneur’s league, Gen. Jim Muhwezi, chairperson of NRM veteran’s league, Gabriel Kato, chairperson of NRM PWD’s league, James Tweheyo (chairperson NRM worker’s league) and Lydia Wanyoto, chairperson of NRM women’s league has since expired and they ought to have been replaced or re-elected.

Obal has since sued Tanga Odoi, chairperson of NRM electoral commission, seven national special leagues’ chairpersons and the NRM party.

All national special leagues’ chairpersons sit on the party’s Central Executive Committee (CEC), the key decision making organ.

Obal, who recently married a Namibian youth minister wants a declaration that NRM EC boss Tanga Odoi and NRM party’s failure to conduct elections of the internal structures and special organs violated his right to participate and be elected to join the NRM CEC responsible for providing & exercising political leadership in the country.

He is also demanding general damages for the “missed opportunities and political stagnation suffered” occasioned by the failure or omission of the party and its electoral commission to conduct timely elections of special organs in the party.

However, in their response, the sued CEC members have advised Obal to quit the party before asking court to kick out the time wasting case describing it as frivolous, vexatious hence an abuse of court process.

“ln specific reply to paragraph 5(p) of the plaint, the defendants aver and contend that if the plaintiff is dissatisfied with the current state of affairs of the 1st defendant, he is free and at liberty to join any other political party of his choice where he feels that his interests can be achieved,” NRM CEC members Gadhaffi, Mafabi, Rukari, Jim, Kato, Tweheyo and Wanyoto advise Obal in their defence affidavit prepared by their lawyers of Amanyire & Mwebaze Advocates and Atwiiukire Dennis Advocates.

They further opine that the plaintiff has no locus standi to institute the suit against them.

To them the suit discloses no cause of action against the defendants, barred by law and incurably defective.

They further tell the court that the polls were not held due to guidelines on restrictions on Covid-19 issued by the Ministry of Health.

They further defend that CEC has a mandate to extend the tenure of office of any officer holding office in the NRM party.

To them all the demands by Obal is a fishing expedition attempt contrived to dupe them of unjustified benefit.

Whereas Obal says he flew between continents for consultations but that the NRM and its electoral commission failed to do its constitutional duty to organise the polls and ought to be refunded on orders of court, the sued CEC members insist that they have “no obligation to pay for the plaintiff’s trips he undertakes on private business.”

“The defendants contend that the plaintiff is not entitled to any of the reliefs sought,” the defence affidavit further reads.

In 2020, elections were held to fill CEC positions like that of National Chairperson (unopposed), 1st National Vice Chairperson (unopposed), 2nd National Vice Chairperson(female), and 6(six) Vice Chairpersons representing the Regions of Uganda- East, Central, North,West, Kampala and Karamoja.

However, elections for Chairpersons of the special organs were not held up-to-date.

This is the reason Obal has run to court.

He wants court to declare thus:

That the NRM EC boss Tanga Odoi owes a duty to him as its party member to create an enabling environment for the Plaintiff to grow his political career and participate in political activities under the principle of democracy, transparency and good governance.

That Gaddafi Nassur, chairperson of NRM youth league, by virtue of his current age, is disqualified from continuing to hold the position of Chairperson Youth League in the NRM.

He says the same decision amounts to a violation of the Laws of Uganda as well as the party Constitution.

Also, he is seeking a declaration that the acts of Gadhaffi, Jim, Tweheyo, Gabriel, Wanyoto, Rukaari and Mafabi by continuing to occupy the positions they hold on the Central Executive Committee after the expiry of their elective term as Chairpersons of their respective organs is contrary to the Laws of Uganda and the party’s Constitution.

Another declaration that the acts of the Gadhaffi, Jim, Tweheyo, Gabriel, Wanyoto, Rukaari and Mafabi by continuing to derive monetary and other benefits attached to the positions they hold on the Central Executive Committee of the NRM party after the expiry of their elective term in 2020 is contrary to the principles of accountability, democracy and good governance which the 1º Defendant party seeks to promote.

He also seeks a declaration that all the resolutions, decisions and actions taken directly, indirectly or participated in by the league chairpersons since the expiry of their elective term in 2020 are null and void.

He wants court order compelling Ghadaffi to vacate the position of Chairperson Youth League in the NRM party with immediate effect.

“An Order compelling the Defendants to pay an amount of UGX 344,082,011= (Three hundred Forty-Four Million, Eighty-Two Thousand, Eleven Shillings) in special damages to the Plaintiff.

”An Order compelling Gadhafi, Jim, Tweheyo, Gabriel, Wanyoto, Rukaari and Mafabi to return all the monetary emoluments they have received from the party since the expiry of their elective term in 2020 back to the party.”

Obal also wants court to compel Tanga Odoi led NRM EC to organize elections for the internal structures and special organs in line with the party’s constitution with immediate effect.

He is also seeking costs of the suit.

