NRM Chaos in Mbarara as Leaders Turn on LC5 Chairman-elect Kururagire

By Amos Tayebwa

Mbarara

Residents and local leaders in Bwizibwera–Rutooma Town Council have demanded a public apology from the Mbarara District LC5 Chairman-elect, Hygiene Kururagire, accusing him of openly campaigning against fellow National Resistance Movement (NRM) candidates during the recent local council elections.

Kururagire was declared unopposed as Mbarara District LC5 Chairman for the 2026–2031 term after defeating incumbent Didas Tabaro in the NRM party primaries. However, locals allege that after securing the position, he interfered in lower local council elections, particularly the race for Female LC5 Councillor for Bwizibwera–Rutooma Town Council.

Residents claim Kururagire openly de-campaigned NRM flag bearer Juliet Nabakooza, the outgoing District Vice Chairperson, while supporting her rival, Anna Nabimanya Mafiki. Some locals further allege that the Chairman-elect facilitated and sponsored candidates he preferred, an accusation his supporters deny.

Despite the alleged interference, Nabakooza won the election with 2,634 votes, defeating Nabimanya who garnered 1,048 votes.

During a thanksgiving ceremony held in Rutooma to celebrate Nabakooza’s victory, residents described the win as “miraculous,” alleging widespread vote bribery by her opponents.

Locals also cited a video clip from a campaign rally in which Kururagire allegedly warned voters against electing Nabakooza, claiming she would not receive support or work effectively under his leadership. In the footage, he is heard questioning Nabakooza’s performance during her five-year tenure as Vice Chairperson and stating that he was unwilling to work with her if elected.

“If you make a mistake and vote Nabakooza, do not expect any service. I am not ready to work with her. I will dump her from the executive immediately,” Kururagire reportedly said at the rally.

Following such remarks, residents and leaders from Bwizibwera–Rutooma have called on Kururagire to issue a formal and public apology, warning that his statements risk dividing the district even before the new council assumes office.

Patrick Bagambwensi, the Mayor of Bwizibwera–Rutooma Town Council, strongly condemned the utterances, saying they undermine unity and service delivery.

“It is terrible for a district leader to openly abuse and de-campaign people he is supposed to work with. I want to assure residents that no one will intimidate Councillor Nabakooza. Councilors and the LC5 Chairperson each have clear roles. Leadership requires understanding how councils operate,” Bagambwensi said.

Incumbent LC5 Chairman Didas Tabaro also criticised Kururagire’s conduct, warning that early political divisions could sabotage service delivery in the next term.

“Starting wars with councilors before assuming office shows lack of leadership experience. Councilors are the same people who pass resolutions. This is a bad beginning,” Tabaro said, urging voters to prioritise leadership experience over money.

Juliet Nabakooza, now the Female Councillor-elect for Bwizibwera–Rutooma, accused Kururagire of fighting her throughout the campaign period but vowed to stand firm.

“He fought me openly, but now that I have won, I will not allow intimidation or sabotage. I was elected by the people like any other leader. I will work respectfully, but I will not be disrespected,” Nabakooza said.

As political temperatures rise in Mbarara District, residents have warned that failure to reconcile early could affect unity and service delivery in the upcoming council term.

