NRM CIVIL WAR! Kabale LC5 Boss Warns of ‘Big Fish’ Sabotaging Grassroots Democracy

By Moses Agaba

Kabale: Nelson Nshangabasheija, Kabale District LC5 Chairperson has called on President Yoweri Museveni to intervene and save the National Resistance Movement (NRM) in Kabale District from collapsing, accusing top party leaders in the district of using their positions and connections with security forces to suppress fellow members.

Nshangabasheija has condemned what he described as efforts by “big fish” within the National Resistance Movement (NRM) to suppress grassroots members during the ongoing party structures elections.

Without naming individuals, Nshangabasheija accused influential figures in the NRM, allegedly working with some security personnel, of attempting to divide party supporters and fabricate documents intended to tarnish the reputation of district leaders and those that don’t support them.

“These greedy and selfish leaders do not want new faces to rise within the party because they fear losing their positions,” Nshangabasheija said.

“I want to inform President Museveni that the NRM in Kabale is at risk of collapsing due to some mafias within the party,” he added. “We have some ‘Big Fish’—mafia figures—using their positions and security backing to ‘eat’ the small fish. They even pay people to humiliate fellow party members on social media. This has deeply divided our party in the district. If the President does not act now, we are headed for disaster.”

Nshangabasheija said this on Thursday while Speaking during a stakeholders’ meeting at Kabale Rukiiko Hall. Nshangabasheija sounded the alarm, alleging that senior NRM officials in Kabale are using their influence and close ties with security leaders to divide party members and sideline those they see as threats or potential rivals.

Gilbert Niwanganyira, Butanda Sub-county male district councilor backed the chairman’s claims, revealing that he, too, was a victim of political suppression by top district party leaders.

Niwanganyira said he was appointed Kabale District Coordinator for the Office of the National Chairman in July last year but was removed after just two months and replaced in the third month by George Tekateka, a resident of Kitumba Sub-county.

“When I inquired why I was demoted, I was told at the NRM offices that the order came from Kabale District NRM Chairperson David Bahati, who said I don’t support him,” he explained.

Niwanganyira expressed disappointment that Minister Bahati, who also serves as Minister of State for Trade, Industry, and Cooperatives (Industry), would use his influence to divide the party. He further accused the Minister of nepotism, noting that his replacement, George Tekateka, is a close relative of Bahati.

Champion Baker Turyamureeba, the Kahungye Sub County Male District Councilor, said the party structure elections have been marred by intimidation. He urged NRM leaders to allow the electorate to practice democracy peacefully, warning that failure to do so could lead to unrest.

However, Kabale Resident District Commissioner Godfrey Nyakahuma defended the party’s internal dynamics, stating that NRM’s dominance in national politics where elections begin and end within the party inevitably leads to competition and conflict among supporters due to open democratic processes.

In response, Kabale Resident District Commissioner Godfrey Nyakahuma urged party members to embrace unity and forgiveness for the greater good of the party and the success of its programs in the district.

“Party members should put the interests of the NRM before their own if we want the party to endure,” Nyakahuma said.

