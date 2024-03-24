NRM legal director ‘illegally’ in office, says CEC member

Barata who is said to be in office illegally

A top member of the ruling National Resistance Movement (NRM) party who sits on the Central Executive Committee (CEC) has revealed that their legal director, Enock Barata, is illegally in office and thus can’t handle any legal related matter on behalf of the party.

This member says for Barata to be recognized by the party, he ought to have been approved by CEC.

Barata was appointed by President Museveni last year as the party’s legal director.

“In exercise of the powers vested in the National Chairperson by Article 40 (2) and (3) of the NRM Constitution, I have appointed you as Director, Legal Services with immediate effect. You will serve in acting capacity pending the confirmation of your appointment by the Central Executive Committee,” Museveni wrote to Barata on February 21, 2023 after appointing the previous office bearer Oscar Kihika Justice of the Court of Appeal.

It has now emerged that CEC has never sat to confirm Barata hence being in office illegally.

The CEC member is among those who were recently sued by an NRM cadre for failure to hold special organs elections to fill internal structures and special organs positions.

NRM special organs include the youth, workers, persons with disabilities (PWDs), women, elders, entrepreneurs, institutions leagues, NRA/M veterans, NRM branches in the diaspora and the historical leaders forum.

Daniel Obal, President Museveni aide on youth affairs, in a civil suit no. HCT-00-CV-CS-0092-2024, through his counsel – Apricus Advocates and Solicitors says the term of office for Gadhaffi Nassur, chairperson of NRM youth league, Dominic Mafabi Gidudu, chairperson of NRM elder’s league, Mwesigwa Rukari, chairperson of NRM entrepreneur’s league, Gen. Jim Muhwezi, chairperson of NRM veteran’s league, Gabriel Kato, chairperson of NRM PWD’s league, James Tweheyo (chairperson NRM worker’s league) and Lydia Wanyoto, chairperson of NRM women’s league has since expired and they ought to have been replaced or re-elected.

Obal has since sued Tanga Odoi, chairperson of NRM electoral commission, seven national special leagues’ chairpersons and the NRM party.

All national special leagues’ chairpersons sit on the party’s Central Executive Committee (CEC), the key decision making organ.

However, when Obal’ lawyers proceeded to serve summons to the defendants to file their defences, one of them tipped them that NRM has no ‘legal’ legal representative and they may end up dying on their own movie.

“Share it with Rt Hon SG [Richard Todwong] . He will inform National Chairman NRM Mr. Yoweri Kaguta Museveni about the matter,” this CEC member guided.

He added: “As of now, NRM has no a legal person because he [Barata] is working on contract which is not approved by the same CEC. He is in the office illegally. So SG is the better option. Let them die in their movie.”

WIDER PICTURE

In 2020, elections were held to fill CEC positions like that of National Chairperson (unopposed), 1st National Vice Chairperson (unopposed), 2nd National Vice Chairperson(female), and 6(six) Vice Chairpersons representing the Regions of Uganda- East, Central, North,West, Kampala and Karamoja.

However, elections for Chairpersons of the special organs were not held up-to-date.

This is the reason Obal has run to court.

DECLARATIONS

He wants court to declare thus:

That the NRM EC boss Tanga Odoi owes a duty to him as its party member to create an enabling environment for the Plaintiff to grow his political career and participate in political activities under the principle of democracy, transparency and good governance.

That Gadhaffi Nassur, chairperson of NRM youth league, by virtue of his current age, is disqualified from continuing to hold the position of Chairperson Youth League in the NRM.

Obal, who recently married a Namibian youth minister wants a declaration that NRM EC boss Tanga Odoi and NRM party’s failure to conduct elections of the internal structures and special organs violated his right to participate and be elected to join the NRM CEC responsible for providing & exercising political leadership in the country.

He says the same decision amounts to a violation of the Laws of Uganda as well as the party Constitution.

Also, he is seeking a declaration that the acts of Gadhaffi, Jim, Tweheyo, Gabriel, Wanyoto, Rukaari and Mafabi by continuing to occupy the positions they hold on the Central Executive Committee after the expiry of their elective term as Chairpersons of their respective organs is contrary to the Laws of Uganda and the party’s Constitution.

Another declaration that the acts of the Gadhaffi, Jim, Tweheyo, Gabriel, Wanyoto, Rukaari and Mafabi by continuing to derive monetary and other benefits attached to the positions they hold on the Central Executive Committee of the NRM party after the expiry of their elective term in 2020 is contrary to the principles of accountability, democracy and good governance which the 1º Defendant party seeks to promote.

He also seeks a declaration that all the resolutions, decisions and actions taken directly, indirectly or participated in by the league chairpersons since the expiry of their elective term in 2020 are null and void.

ORDERS

He wants court order compelling Ghadaffi to vacate the position of Chairperson Youth League in the NRM party with immediate effect.

He is also seeking general damages for the missed opportunities and political stagnation he suffered occasioned by the failure to conduct timely elections of special organs.

“An Order compelling the Defendants to pay an amount of UGX 344,082,011= (Three hundred Forty-Four Million, Eighty-Two Thousand, Eleven Shillings) in special damages to the Plaintiff.

”An Order compelling Gadhafi, Jim, Tweheyo, Gabriel, Wanyoto, Rukaari and Mafabi to return all the monetary emoluments they have received from the party since the expiry of their elective term in 2020 back to the party.”

Obal also wants court to compel Tanga Odoi led NRM EC to organize elections for the internal structures and special organs in line with the party’s constitution with immediate effect.

He is also seeking costs of the suits.

