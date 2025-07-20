NRM PRIMARIES CHAOS! Rwampara District Registrar Arrested, Woman MP Flag Winner Alleges Plot to Overturn Victory

By Our Reporter

Rwampara District in Western Uganda, is on the brink of chaos and bloodshed following reports of underhanded machinations to overturn the Woman flagbearer’s win in the concluded NRM primary elections.

Reports coming in say the will of the people in the election of the woman flag bearer for the district Woman Member of Parliament in the forthcoming 2026 presidential and parliamentary elections is being tampered and tensions have led to the arrest of the District Registrar, a one Mr. Jackson Mutaahi.

Our news desk has learnt that the reports stem from claims by the woman-elect for the NRM flagbearership, Annah Kansiime, that her defeated rival and incumbent District Woman MP, Molly Matsiko Asiimwe, is reportedly engaged in night meetings with suspected NRM officials at Las Vegas Hotel in Mbarara in a plot to overturn her win.

As we speak, the NRM District Registrar, Mr. Jackson Mutaahi, has been arrested for attempting to overturn the will of the people and is currently in detention at Mbarara Central Police Station.

On July 18, 2025, Mr. Mutaahi initially announced Ms. Asiimwe as the winner, prompting Ms. Kansiime to seize the declaration form and protest, saying her own tally showed she had defeated Ms. Asiimwe in all the sub-counties.

“We shall not leave this room until justice and fairness prevail. Whatever happens will happen. We will not leave here. We cannot accept this robbery again,” Ms. Kansiime declared, echoing what happened in 2021 when her victory was allegedly granted to the incumbent under similar circumstances.

The populist candidate, who is widely popular with the masses compared to the laid-back Ms. Asiimwe, paced around the room seething with anger—prompting a security cohort of police and military to surround her in an attempt to calm her down.

But she was not to be cowed. Swinging the declaration form she claimed was fake, she declared:“This is a big no. Let come what may. You can shoot me if you want. We will not allow it until we recount the votes.”

This prompted the Resident District Commissioner, Miss Harriett Nakamya, to stand up and declare a verdict. She directed the registrar to recount the votes, announcing:“I will not allow bloodshed in this district. I order you, as head of security, to recount the votes and ensure everyone is satisfied.”

The trembling Mutaahi agreed to a recount, and the result confirmed Ms. Kansiime as the winner. According to the tally, Ms. Kansiime polled 26,347 votes against Ms. Asiimwe’s 20,364. The registrar then announced Ms. Kansiime as the Woman Member of Parliament flag bearer for Rwampara District.

“I now give the declaration form to Annah Kansiime as the Woman Member of Parliament flag bearer for Rwampara District,” the registrar shamelessly conceded.

Speaking to the media the next day, RDC Nakamya said the counting had been going smoothly, and at several points the candidates’ votes were tallying until the final count unexpectedly announced someone who had fewer votes.

“They announced someone who had fewer votes, and we were all shocked. I was forced to intervene because we had credible reports that the whole district was going to erupt in chaos and bloodshed. Our duty is to maintain security and ensure peaceful, free, and fair elections,” RDC Nakamya said.

With the registrar arrested and facing multiple charges, Ms. Kansiime says her rival is not yet done. She claims that Ms. Asiimwe has started engaging in meetings to use her influential connections within the state to overturn the will of the people.

Ms. Asiimwe is an aide to the First Lady of Uganda and Minister of Education and Sports, Hon. Janet Kataaha Museveni.Ms. Kansiime alleges these meetings are aimed at influencing decision-making at the top level of the NRM Secretariat to overturn her win.

Our attempts to reach Dr. Tanga Odoi, the NRM Electoral Commission Chairman, were unsuccessful by the time we went to press.On July 17, 2025, the ruling NRM party held its first set of elections for flag bearers targeting constituency MPs and District Woman MPs.

The season continues until around July 24, covering other local council elections and special interest groups such as women, the elderly, youth, and people with disabilities.

