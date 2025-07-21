NRM PRIMARIES FRAUD! M7 Announces Arrests, Vows Tougher Action

President Yoweri Kaguta Museveni has confirmed the arrest of eight individuals accused of altering results in the recently concluded National Resistance Movement (NRM) party primaries, describing them as “self-seekers” undermining the party’s heroic legacy.

In a follow-up message to his earlier warning, the President expressed gratitude to Ugandans—particularly the youth, or Bazzukulu—for their feedback and commitment to preserving the integrity of the ruling party.

He emphasized that NRM’s legacy was built by selfless patriots willing to die fighting injustice, not opportunists willing to subvert democracy for personal gain.

“I want to assure you that the state agencies of Uganda have started the necessary anti-crime actions against the self-seekers,” Museveni stated.

He revealed that eight suspects had already been arrested from Mayuge, Buyende, Kapchorwa, Pader, Oyam, Rwampara, Karenga, and Mbarara districts.

Additional suspects involved in vote rigging, violence, bribery, and tampering with registers are reportedly being pursued.

“I will keep you informed,” Museveni said. “Meanwhile, get us evidence against the other offences.”

The President further disclosed that he has constituted a special committee of powerful lawyers to handle petitions arising from the contested primaries, reaffirming his commitment to purging corruption from within the party and safeguarding the democratic aspirations of Ugandans.

“We shall clean up the NRM as we also defend the wider interests of all Ugandans,” he declared.

The statement was signed off with Museveni’s historical titles—Ssaabalwanyi (chief fighter) and Ssemalungu (he who crossed water)—reinforcing his enduring association with Uganda’s liberation and resistance movements.

