NRM Registrar Arrested for Issuing Fake Party Results in Namutumba

Namutumba Resident District Commissioner (RDC), Fredrick Bangu, has ordered the arrest of Richard Mwanje, the local NRM registrar, for releasing multiple declaration forms after the July 17th party primaries had officially been cancelled due to serious irregularities.

Despite the cancellation, Mwanje continued to declare winners, issuing over two declaration forms to different candidates for the Busiki constituency, causing confusion among supporters

On July 17, the ruling National Resistance Movement (NRM) held its primaries across Uganda to select flag-bearers for the forthcoming 2026 general elections. While many districts voted peacefully, Namutumba quickly became chaotic due to serious irregularities.

Reports surfaced of non-voters being allowed to cast ballots, violent flare-ups, and undue military involvement at certain polling stations such as Kibaale and Magada, prompting election officials to suspend tallying and cancel the entire district process.

RDC Fredrick Bangu revealed Mwanje issued multiple declaration forms for the same seat, namely Busiki County, and did so while hiding delays and withholding valid results for more than a day.

Local party headquarters had already invalidated those results. Yet Mwanje proclaimed winners for several flag‑bearer positions, including Busiki North and the Woman MP seat, effectively undermining the NRM’s electoral integrity.

Acting on direction from RDC Bangu, Namutumba Police arrested Mwanje today in connection with the alleged falsification of election results. Confirmed sources indicate that charges will soon be formalized in court.

Bangu underlined that this decisive move aims to quell confusion among local supporters and reinforce accountability for electoral misconduct.

Police Director Frank Mwesigwa added that other related arrests, comprising at least four military personnel unlawfully deployed to Namutumba, have followed, due to breaches of electoral and military conduct rules.

President Museveni publicly denounced the actions of senior NRM election officials, branding them as altering results, bribery, and interfering with registers. This statement came amid emerging cases of election mismanagement in several districts, signaling NRM’s zero-tolerance stance on internal fraud.

Mwanje faces potential prosecution on charges related to fake result declarations and election manipulation.

The unfolding scandal threatens to taint the credibility of NRM’s primary process and its preparedness for the national elections.

This incident spotlights the fragility of Uganda’s intra-party democracy and the need for transparent electoral processes even within dominant political formations.

Moving forward, NRM faces mounting pressure to strengthen internal electoral protocols, manage misconduct consistently, and maintain public trust in its candidate selection.

