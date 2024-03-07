NRM, State House not happy with Speaker Among, source

BY PEPPER INTELLIGENCE UNIT

A number of top officials in the NRM politburo and State House are not happy with Speaker Anita Among, a highly placed source close to the corridors of power has revealed.

And in the grand scheme of things, it is a matter of when not if; a riot act will soon be read to her.

Sources tell us that apparently NRM honchos see her as a ‘political accident’ in NRM.

We are told even the ongoing online citizen campaign protests against Parliament excesses dubbed #UgandaParliamentExhibition has a bearing to this move to knife the Speaker.

We are told the plan is to expose Among as much as possible so that by the time the powers that be make a final decision, no one will be there to sympathise with her.

Even the recent leaks about the Speaker’s exorbitant expenditure, according to sources, are all deliberate and intended to leave her naked and vulnerable for any eventuality.

“They [#UgandaParliamentExhibition leaks] can be traced back to the State House,” the source further revealed.

We are told she no longer has a say on her security arrangements or deployments on top of being trimmed.

The intelligence community is said to have already prepared and submitted briefs to Gen.Museveni about the Speaker.

“As usual, he has to listen to both sides. But just know he is equally shocked,” a source whispered to this publication.

We are told the plan is to politically weaken Among come 2026 and beyond after reports emerged that she too, could be having her eyes on the top seat in the near future.

Her wings must be clipped early.

We recently revealed how a splinter group is emerging within the NRM and it is plotting a new party.

Highly placed sources inside the party have confided in this publication that this breakaway group largely consists of NRM honchos from the East.

And in the grand scheme of things, they anticipate this new political party to swallow Teso, Bugisu and Busoga sub regions.

Clandestine plans are underway to make sure it will have gained momentum by 2031.

This move is alive inside NRM by people who feel incumbent President Museveni will be a spent force by 2031.

This splinter group is reportedly led by Among allies and another outspoken NRM male guru who sits on the party’s top organs and also hails from the same region.

Intelligence gathered shows that they have a huge following among opposition MPs and former opposition MPs who have crossed to NRM.

They also believe it is time for the East to produce a president.

Central (Buganda), North and West have all produced presidents.

It should be recalled that Among was a few weeks ago chased from NRM CEC meeting that convened at Mosa Courts, Nakasero.

President Museveni was not in attendance.

It was chaired by the first national vice chairman Alhaji Moses Kigongo.

The meeting was reportedly strictly for NRM CEC members as specified in their constitution.

Some special guests can be invited and there are those who have been attending by extension.

However, this time, it was strictly CEC members and those who dared to make their way there suffered humiliation.

Highly placed sources told us that one of those bounced back was VP Jessica Alupo.

Speaker Anita Among too was not spared.

During the meeting, NRM CEC members even went on to bash the Speaker.

Members expressed displeasure and discomfort with the designations of commissioners of parliament; the leadership of the sessional, and standing committees of parliament that were made without the input of CEC. This, they say, contravened the rules of procedure for the NRM parliamentary caucus.

All this is part of an elaborate plan to finish off Among by 2026.

“NRM further whispered to us.

More reporting on NRM plans to cripple Among will be in our subsequent publication.

Watch this space!

