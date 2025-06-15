NRM Treasurer Nekesa’s Dirty Tricks in Sister’s Female Youth MP Bid Exposed

Kampala, Uganda – A growing scandal surrounding National Resistance Movement (NRM) Treasurer Barbra Nekesa has sparked widespread concern within the party.

Nekesa is accused of allegedly misusing party funds and name to support her sister, Nakku Fiona’s bid for National Female Youth MP.

According to sources close to the matter, Nekesa has allegedly been promising district election registrars Sh300,000 each and youth delegates with Sh50,000 each.

It is not clear if these funds will come from the NRM secretariat.

However, sources on the ground revealed to us that some NRM Secretariat staff have been directed to dessiminate information to youth delegates that Nakku-her little sister-has been endorsed and is being backed by the NRM Secretariat.

Nakku Fiona, Nekesa’s sister, previously stood for Woman MP Busia District in the 2021 elections but lost.

This move has raised serious questions about Nekesa’s influence and potential abuse of power within the party.

Insiders reveal that Nekesa’s actions are not only unpopular among party members but also threaten to undermine the party’s integrity.

“It’s unacceptable for someone in Nekesa’s position to use party funds for personal interests,” said a party member who wished to remain anonymous. “This behavior could damage the party’s reputation and erode trust among its members.”

The allegations against Nekesa come on the heels of a previous controversy involving the theft of Shs2bn from her home.

There are fears this was party money but the matter was downplayed when her husband Lumolo claimed ownership, sparking questions about its origin.

Sources suggest that a secret probe team instituted by the President has since reported its findings, which are reportedly not palatable for Nekesa.

“The team had to establish whether the money belonged to the party. If not, was it earned through genuine channels by her husband as claimed? Was it taxed? What are his business interests?” a source knowledgeable about the matter whispered to this publication.

Insiders also tell us that the NRM politburo is not happy with accountability reports emerging from the secretariat.

The controversy surrounding Nekesa’s alleged actions has significant implications for her future in the party. Sources indicate that an impending reshuffle at the NRM Secretariat may not bode well for Nekesa, with some suggesting she might not survive the changes.

“Nekesa’s actions have raised serious concerns about her accountability and leadership,” said a party insider. “If the allegations are proven true, it could spell the end of her tenure as NRM Treasurer.”

The National Female Youth MP seat has attracted several candidates, including Diana Ampaire Kampe and Siyemah Atukunda, among others.

As the NRM primaries approach, the party faces a critical test of its commitment to transparency and accountability. The outcome of this controversy will likely have far-reaching implications for Nekesa’s future and the party’s reputation.

The NRM has yet to respond officially to the allegations against Nekesa. However, sources suggest that the party’s leadership is taking the matter seriously and may take disciplinary action if the allegations are proven true.

The secretariat is also bracing for budget cuts following a proposal by CEC to create a vote to the Central Executive Committee out of Government funds disbursed to the NRM that will be vested in the National Vice Chairman for management and administration of party activities and accountability.

