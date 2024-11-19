NRM youths want court to declare all party internal structure positions vacant

A section of NRM youths have asked the High Court in Kampala to declare that all NRM internal structure positions are vacant since the party has failed to organize elections for now five years.

In a suit before the civil division of the High Court in Kampala, Isaac Akampurira Rukanda a member of the ruling NRM party also wants court to declare that failure by the party to organize internal election is a violation of its own constitution and therefore those currently in these positions are doing so illegally.

“The applicant seeks a declaration that the NRM party officials who continue to hold office beyond their elective term which expired in 2021 are currently occupying these positions unlawfully,” court documents say.

In his suit, Akampurira has dragged the ruling NRM party, its secretary general and chairman for the electoral commission to court saying that they have neglected their duties which required them to organize internal party elections.

He avers that despite calls to organize these polls, the responsible people have used the Covid pandemic as a scapegoat.

“The respondents have failed to organize these elections citing the Covid pandemic as the reason , despite the fact that presidential and parliamentary elections were successfully conducted during the same period without hinderance from Covid,” Akampurira says in his affidavit.

“I have made several attempts to address this issue with the respondents including a letter dated September, 9, 2023 but my efforts have been ignored.”

Akampurira wants court to issue an order restraining all office bearers in the NRM party structures who were not formally elected after the lapse of their elective term as provided for in the party’s constitution from continuing holding these positions.

This would mean these positions are vacant.

During an address to journalists in Kampala, Akampurira said as members of the Revivalist Movement of the NRM, a pressure and activist group founded by young cadres and patriots within the ruling party, they seek to restore its founding principles of democracy, transparency, accountability, and inclusivity.

“Together, we represent millions of NRM members across Uganda who share our frustrations and believe in our mission to revive the party and ensure it stays true to its original vision. We come to you not as adversaries, but as compatriots and fellow cadres who have NRM at heart and are willing to work alongside everyone, to ensure that our beloved party returns to its roots. Our fight is not against the party or its leadership, but for the future of NRM,”Akampurira said.

He said failure to organize internal NRM party polls is not just a procedural failure but a deliberate neglect of responsibility, “which threatens the future of our party.”

“ By pursuing this case, we aim to compel the leadership to fulfill their obligations under the law and the party’s constitution.”

“For years, we have made attempts to address these issues internally through letters, petitions, and internal dialogue. Unfortunately, these efforts have been ignored, leaving us no choice but to take a stand today.”

