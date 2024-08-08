NRM’s Kyambogo office on spot for ‘fleecing’ millions from youth in fake Iran scholarships

The Minister of Foreign Affairs, Gen. Haji Abubaker Jeje Odongo, has vowed to investigate reports that at least 100 Ugandan students were deceived into paying for non-existent scholarships in Iran, resulting in some students resorting to prostitution to survive.

The issue was raised by Gaffa Mbwatekamwa, Igara West Constituency MP, who claimed that the NRM Chairperson office in Kyambogo headed by Uzeiye Hadijah published an advertisement inviting Ugandans to apply for scholarships in Iran.

Respondents reportedly paid US$800 each, approximately UGX 2.9 million only to find upon arrival that the courses they were promised did not exist.

“Over 200 students applied and paid US$800 each. Over 100 students were taken to Iran under the pretense of receiving scholarships. Upon arrival, they discovered the courses were non-existent. As we speak, some ladies are selling their bodies on the streets of Iran,” Mbwatekamwa reported.

Gen. Jeje expressed skepticism about the claims of Ugandans engaging in prostitution but committed to investigating the matter and providing an update to Parliament.

“He has touched on something I find difficult to believe – prostitution in Iran. However, I will return to my office, track down all relevant communication, and possibly tomorrow, make a substantive statement about the status of those students in Iran,” said Gen. Jeje.

Abed Bwanika (Kimaanya Kabonero Division) confirmed the allegations, stating that his relative, Peter Ssentongo, a resident of Kira Municipality, was a victim of the scheme. “One of my relatives fell victim to this scheme. He was taken to Iran to study veterinary medicine but got stranded. We recently evacuated him, and he didn’t even have a passport. This is a serious matter that needs investigation,” Bwanika remarked.

More details on this matter will be in our subsequent publication.

But Hajjat Hadijah recently refuted allegations.

“I cannot be held accountable since I didn’t receive the money directly. I delegated members of my staff,” Namyalo told a media briefing in June this year.

It is alleged Amaara Tours and Travels, a company owned by Esther Nankinga, an ally of the Iranian embassy handled processed the students’ ill fated travel.

“Our role was only to disseminate information about the scholarships to encourage participation. Any monetary transactions were handled directly by Esther Nankinga, CEO of Amaara Tours and Travels, who worked with the Iranian Embassy,” Uzeiye said, describing the allegations as a politically motivated witch hunt.

“These accusations are a political attack from state house circles against me. Let this matter be brought before the courts of law,” she challenged.

Muwada Nkunyingi (Kyadondo East) urged the Ministry of Foreign Affairs to expedite the appointment of a substantive Ambassador to Iran. He argued that since the death of Muhammad Kisambira in August 2023, the position has remained vacant, leaving Ugandans in Iran without diplomatic representation.

“Our diplomatic representation in Iran is lacking. The substantive ambassador passed away, and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs has yet to send a replacement. This leaves Ugandans there without diplomatic support,” Nkunyingi noted.

Gen. Jeje acknowledged the vacancy and informed Parliament that Iran is not the only station without an ambassador.

“It is true, our substantive ambassador in Iran passed on. We also have similar situations in Kenya and one or two other stations. However, I assure you this is a matter we are discussing with the Chief Diplomat, President Museveni, and we will address it very soon,” Gen. Jeje assured.

DEAR READER,

CALL/TEXT/WHATSAPP:0777959024 OR EMAIL: redpeppertips@gmail.com WITH AS MUCH EVIDENCE AS POSSIBLE IF YOU HAVE A HOT STORY YOU WOULD LIKE US TO PUBLISH…

FRAUD IN BANKS, BETTING FIRMS, CHEATERS, DIVORCE FILES, S3X NETWORKS, S3X FOR MARKS, HARASSMENT OF ALL NATURE AT OFFICE BY YOUR BOSS, CHILD NEGLECT, WETLAND OCCUPATION, ENVIRONMENTAL DEGRADATION, VIDEOS, IMPUNITY or CORRUPTION (in government agencies/ MDA’s, NGOs, Ministries, Private sector), FIGHTS IN OFFICES, JOB WARS/ WITCH HUNT, URA TAX FRAUD/NON-COMPLIANCE, CHEATING MONEY LENDERS, BUSINESS WRANGLES, SUBSTANDARD PRODUCTS, GOLD SCAMS, NSSF REMITTANCES NON COMPLIANCE, LAND ISSUES, INTERNAL AUDIT REPORTS EXPOSES, POLITICAL WRANGLES…ETAL.

SOURCE PROTECTION/CONFIDENTIALITY IS OUR NO.1 PRIORITY.

About Post Author