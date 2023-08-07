Advertisements

By Thomas Odongo

In an exciting day of volleyball action, Rwanda National Police Volleyball Club and Armée Patriotique Rwandaise (APR) emerged winners in the men and women’s divisions (respectively) of the NSSF KAVC International Volleyball Championship that came to a close on Sunday at Lugogo indoor stadium in Kampala.

In the finals, Rwandan sides won their matches in straight sets with APR beating Uganda’s Ndejje University to retain the women’s title while Rwanda National Police who were making their first appearance at the tournament beat Burundi’s Rukinzo Volleyball Club to get off the mark at the annual event that marked 25 editions this year. APR men’s team were winners of the 2022 edition but they didn’t show up this year.

In the men’s final, the clash wasn’t that very close as Rwanda National Police won the first sets by six points (25-19, 25-19). In set three, Rukinzo seemed to have ran out of steam and suffered a 25-13 defeat as their rivals won the match in slightly over an hour. Never the less, both teams showed off impressive skills and tenacity.

In the women’s final which was the last match of the tournament, the encounter was intense from the start, with both teams trading points in a battle for dominance on the court. However, APR who featured in the previous final gathered momentum and condemned the home side to a 25-16 defeat in the first set.

In set two, there were moments scores were even as things got ‘hotter’. Somewhere in the second set, scores were reading 13-13, 14-14 but APR got their act right and posted a 25-18 set triumph to extend their lead. In set three, Ndejje University seemed to be determined to pull one back as they came from five points behind to even matters 18-18. However, with the title in sight, APR later claimed seven points while Ndejje won only two and the score read 25-20 in favor of the traveling side.

The winners were elated with their victories, praising their teamwork and dedication throughout the championship. Rwanda Police Technical Director, Mucyo Philbert credited his team’s focus and drive for their championship win. “We prepared the players for this moment and that’s why we have got this result,” Mucyo said.

The spectators were also in high spirits, cheering on both teams as they battled it out on the volleyball court. The energy in the arena was electric, with fans from all sides rooting for their favorite team.

Overall, it was a day of thrilling volleyball games, demonstrating the passion and talent of these athletes.

Dr. Diana Atwine who is the Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Health (MoH) was guest of honor at the finale. As partners, she pledged that MoH will continue to support the championship as it keeps the youth healthy and focused.

Kampala Amateur Volleyball Club (KAVC) President, Irene Kiconco thanked sponsors and partners for making the tournament a success. She also noted that the championship has helped to nurture talent as juniors also always compete.

Meanwhile, in the 3rd/4th placement games, KCB Nkumba beat Seroma Girls 2-3 (22-25, 25-17, 25-17, 23-25, 10-15) in the women’s game while South Sudan’s Cobra VC beat Tanzania’s KIU 3-0 (25-19, 25-18, 25-22) to finish third in the men’s division.

National Social Security Fund (NSSF) was the tournament lead sponsor. The partners were; Crown Beverages Limited, Ministry of Health, Good Life Pharmacy, NBS Sport, Uganda Volleyball Federation, National Council of Sports and Total Energies EP Uganda.

