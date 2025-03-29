NSSF targets 50% of all the working population, earmarks contracts worth shs827bn for suppliers

National Social Security Fund (NSSF) has said by the end of this financial year 2024/ 25 it will have given contracts worth shs827 billion to suppliers.

Speaking during the 9th NSSF Suppliers Forum at Mestil Hotel in Kampala, NSSF Managing Director, Patrick Ayota said by the end of the year, the Fund will have spent at least shs827 billion on procurement

“As an institution entrusted with the savings of millions of Ugandans, we recognize that every shilling spent must create value-not only in cost efficiency, but in service quality risk management and positive social impact,” Ayota said.

“Right now, our coverage is around 15% but we want to increase it to 50% of all the working population saving with the Fund, grow the Fund to shs50 trillion from the current shs25 trillion and customer satisfaction to reach 95% by 2025.”

Ayota told the suppliers that procurement is evolving beyond cost-cutting into a strategic function.

“It is about delivering value, driving transformation and fostering partnerships for sustainable economic growth. As one of Uganda’s largest institutional investors, NSSF’s procurement strategies will be future-focused, innovative and resilient.”

He said going forward, the procurement function for NSSF will be driven by AI, automation and blockchain, data-driven decision making for efficiency and cost optimization and e-procurement platforms to ensure transparency and real-time insights.

“We shall also ensure ethical sourcing and environmental responsible procurement, green supply chains and circular economy principles as well as well as compliance with global sustainability regulations and standards,” Ayota said.

Executive Director of Public Procurement and Disposal of Public Assets (PPDA), Benson Tumuramye said public procurement is a strategic tool to deliver national development goals.

He noted that 60% of the country’s budget goes through public procurement, noting this is an opportunity for suppliers to benefit.

“The law has reserved products for you (suppliers). Anything below shs15 billion must be done by local contractors. This means you are a Ugandan and those are deliberate efforts on local content,” Tumuramye said.

Edward Ssengendo Kkuob, the director Monil Cleaning and Fumigation Services Limited urged fellow suppliers to always take time in submitting bids.

“You are not going to win every day because of different reasons but keep trying. Sometimes you will be disqualified but if you don’t show up, someone else will do and with time they will win bids,” Ssengendo said.

He urged suppliers on compliance with the various requirements.

