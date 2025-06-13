Ntungamo District Teachers Strike, Cry for Equal Pay

By Octavius Tunanukye

NTUNGAMO: A group of dedicated teachers in Ntungamo District, under the Uganda Professional Humanities Teachers Union (UPHTU), have gone on strike to protest against the unequal salaries between arts and science teachers. The strike, which began on June 6, 2025, affects government secondary schools in the district.

The teachers claim that despite having similar qualifications and job descriptions, science teachers receive higher salaries than their arts counterparts. According to reports, science teachers with Bachelor’s degrees earn Shs 4 million, while those with diplomas earn Shs 2.2 million. In contrast, arts teachers with similar qualifications earn significantly less.

Advertisements



Osbert Tumusiime, the UPHTU Chairperson in Ntungamo District, says that the union is demanding salary harmonization to address the disparity. The teachers want equal pay for equal work, arguing that the current system is discriminatory and unfair.

The strike has affected thousands of students in government secondary schools in Ntungamo District. The teachers, who are dedicated to their profession, say that they can no longer afford to work under such unequal conditions. Rachael Katushabe, a teacher of English at Bwongyera Girls Secondary School, says that the government’s failure to address the issue has left many teachers feeling frustrated and demotivated.



The government has been urged to intervene and address the issue. The State Minister for Higher Education has promised to look into the matter, but the teachers are demanding tangible action.

The strike is set to continue until the government addresses the teachers’ demands. The union has vowed to reject duties until their grievances are addressed. The outcome of the strike will depend on the government’s response to the teachers’ demands.

About Post Author