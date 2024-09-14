NTUNGAMO: Residents cautioned against vandalism, theft on community projects

Amos Tayebwa

The Ntungamo District top leadership headed by the area Woman Member of Parliament Josyline Bata Kamateneti have appealed to the residents to avoid attempts of theft and vandalism on the projects that are brought by government or other organisations intending to benefit the communities.

On Tuesday, August 10, 2024, a group of leaders from Ntungamo District including the woman Member of Parliament, lower local leaders and the residents gathered in Nyarwanya one in Rubare Sub-county, Rushenyi County to commission a modern water tank that was donated by an Australian organisation. This is a modern facility that comprises sixteen taps on it which has not been constructed anywhere in Ntungamo District before. Another one is also under construction in Rwembogo, Kitwe Town Council in Ntungamo District.

The facility came up as a donation from All For One (AFO), an Australian organisation through lobbying by the Woman Member of Parliament Kamateneti who collaborated with Salam Charity in ensuring that they extend clean and safe water to some water stressed areas.

Nyarwanya one is a beneficiary for this kind of project.

During her presentation, Bata Kamateneti appealed to the community to take care of this project in ensuring that the tanks, taps, and solar panels are safe.

“Some people don’t usually pay attention, they don’t usually take care of the projects that the Government brings here, even leaders bring projects and they are always not looked after well. So I ask residents of Nyarwanya to take care of this water to make sure they fence the place, they keep it clean, they make sure they keep the solar panel safe. I am very sure some people might be having intentions of stealing it. I ask the security team of this village to have serious means and ways of protecting the solar panel and the entire project,” said MP Kamateneti.

She further urged the public and the leaders to stop politicising the government or even individual projects which are meant to serve the communities.

“I appeal to my fellow leaders that let us always desist from politicising some of those projects which are brought in an area by the government or may be leaders. We bring these projects because we always want to serve our people and we want our people to live a better life. So, I kindly request our fellow leaders to always appreciate these things and all leaders we need to work together from LC1 to the topmost level which is the president,” she added.

Rosemary Atuhaire, the Ntungamo Deputy RDC, warned against vandalism and theft. She said that there are some people within Nyarwanya who will attempt to tamper with the water facility that has been constructed in this area.

“I want you to contribute some token from your own pockets as people of Nyarwanya and get to fence this water source or project to ensure this facility is not destroyed, protect this water your own. There are some people who don’t like development and they are going to vandalise some materials from this facility, i want to implore the residents and leaders of this area to be security among yourselves and once you get someone in a case related to vandalism and theft, we shall take that person and we know where we shall keep them for a good time” said Rosemary.

Sam Mucunguzi, the Ntungamo District LC5 Chairman urged the community to be responsible for any project brought in their areas to ensure such project serves its purpose. He asked the residents of Nyarwanya to form a water user committee that will be looking after that whole project. That they should have their own pocket and whenever a tap is broken or anything they can be able to get from their own pocket and do repair.

According to MP Kamateneti, areas that are water stressed are many in Ntungamo District but as leaders they are trying all the ways of delivering services to ensure that all the areas which are water stressed are covered.

