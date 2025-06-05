Ntungamo Woman MP Race: Gloria Kamayangi Challenges the Status Quo

By Andrew Katabs

Ntungamo District,South Western Uganda — With the NRM primaries set for July 2025, the race for Woman MP in Ntungamo is attracting serious attention.

Among the emerging contenders is Gloria Kamayangi , a parliamentary staffer with over a decade of service who has recently thrown her hat into the political ring.

Kamayangi, an Assistant Clerk at the Parliament of Uganda, is known in civil service circles for her policy expertise and behind-the-scenes role in supporting legislative work.

Now, she’s seeking to translate that experience into political leadership—an ambitious move in a constituency where incumbency often holds sway. Her opponent, Bata Kamateneti, is seeking re-election after one term of representing the district.

While some constituents credit her with past efforts in health and youth’s affairs, others argue that her visibility on the ground has significantly waned.

“Both candidates bring experience to the table,” says a local political observer in Ruhaama, before adding, “But the question now is, who’s more in touch with today’s grassroots needs?”

Kamayangi’s supporters point to her recent work in youth skilling initiatives, support to women’s savings groups, and coordination with NGOs as proof of her community-first approach. They say her campaign is less about promises and more about building on what she has already started informally.

‘’Her six years of community engagement have laid a solid foundation for her candidacy. She has worked tirelessly with NGOs and development agencies to connect young people in Ntungamo to job opportunities. She has been present- not just during election season, but year-around- helping women form saving groups, supporting vulnerable households, and mentoring youth leaders across the district,” says Tracy Atukunda–NRM Youth chairperson Rukoni Sub-County.

“She’s been quietly working in the background,” notes Lydia, a youth mobilizer in Rubaare. “But now she’s stepping forward—and people are curious to hear her ideas.”

On the other hand, Kamateneti’s team insists that her track record speaks for itself and that she still commands support across several sub-counties. They argue that political visibility tends to rise closer to election cycles and that her long-term development partnerships will resonate with voters once the campaign heats up.

Observers say the 2025 race may come down to one key issue: presence. In a district with a youthful population and growing economic challenges, candidates who are seen to engage consistently—not just during election seasons—are likely to have an edge.

While it’s too early to predict the final outcome, what’s clear is that Ntungamo’s Woman MP Seat is no longer a quiet race. With candidates like Kamayangi Gloria entering the fray, the political conversation has shifted from personalities to performance—and the electorate appears to be watching closely.

The writer is a political analyst and researcher with an interest in governance and civic participation in East Africa.

