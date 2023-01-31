NUDES NOT MINE! Gashumba speaks out on leaked photos

Socialite Sheilah Carol Gashumba has trashed allegations claiming that the nude photos making rounds on Snapchat are hers.

For a couple of days now, ex-friends Sheilah Gashumba and diaspora-based Fitness Trainer Bast Zue have had a back-and-forth online battle.

Gashumba claims that she and Zue fell out after she made comments about her fashion and the latter has taken issues personally. The TV personality claims Zue is the person behind the nude photos with her face that have been making rounds on Snapchat since over the weekend.

Gashumba claims the photos are not hers and that they were photoshopped and she wouldn’t be surprised if Zue did it. “I wouldn’t be surprised if she is the one behind the photoshop,” she wrote on her Snapchat.

