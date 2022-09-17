NUP has refused to contribute to my wedding- Moses Bigirwa cries out

National Unity Platform (NUP) coordinator Moses Bigirwa has expressed his frustration against his party and leaders for failing to contribute to his forthcoming wedding.

Bigirwa revealed that he kicked started the struggle for NUP. According to online reports, Bigirwa claims efforts to get contributions from his party leaders for his wedding have been futile.

Bigirwa says “I have understood that people are not the same at the party. My party has contributed to ceremonies of Joel Senyonyi, Nubian Li, and Frank Zaake among others but they have refused to help me,” he cried out

“My introduction and wedding were meant to cost UGX 95million but now I have to cut it down, ” he further lamented. In every function, there are challenges and for me as a politician, I have to target politicians for their contributions. I am no longer following the planned budget “said the NUP coordinator.

Nigeria, however, noted that despite the lack of support from the party, he has invited them to his function.

