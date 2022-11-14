NUP lawyer Shamim Malende critically ill again
Kampala District woman MP Hon Shamim Malende needs prayers as she is fighting for her dear life after a sudden illness engulfed her over the weekend.
It has been revealed that Malende is bedridden and currently admitted at Rubaga Hospital.
Word within her circle has it that she should be flown out of the country for further treatment since her sickness has persisted.
it should be recalled that a few months back, Malende fell ill and was admitted to a private hospital in Kampala.