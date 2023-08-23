Nwagi ends sexual starvation, hooks new lover

Advertisements

The days of braving cold nights and coiling in bed like a nun for Ugandan diva Winnie Nakanwagi aka Nwagi are finally over!

It should be noted that for a long time many people have been wondering who the lucky dude enjoying the Swangz Avenue singer’s natural fluids could be.

Well, reports that have reached our gossip desk indicate that Nwagi has since hooked up a new dude; an upcoming artiste only identified as Hassan aka Lord Sanie, whose whopper she is secretly enjoying nowadays.

Advertisements

We have learnt that the two have been dating for close to four months now and it is reported that Nwagi is the one pumping dime in the lad, promising him heaven on earth as he services her.

We hear that for the past few weeks the two have been frequenting several city happening spots moving hand-in-hand, and they are so smitten with each other that they can no longer hide their chemistry from the public eye.

Actually, snoops reveal that the couple is hounding different bars in Kololo like Molecule, Altareza, Mezo Noir and others, where they often indulge in cozy rendezvous, enjoying themselves the way couples in love often do.

According to snoops, Nwagi is even bankrolling Hassan’s music career nowadays, so that she can set him on the course to fulfilling his dream of becoming a musician.

It should be recalled that ever since Nwagi split with her baby daddy Joshua Rukundo aka General Czar’bu, she has been linked to a number of dudes, among them singer Chosen Blood, although the way things are currently, Chosen Blood is history in Nwagi’s life.

Meanwhile, it should be noted that following their split, Nwagi’s baby daddy sealed marriage vows with a Muzungu woman identified as Anneliese Harlander in 2021 at a civil marriage ceremony and since then he has kept out of the public eye. DEAR READER, DO YOU HAVE A HOT STORY YOU WOULD LIKE US TO PUBLISH…

FRAUD IN BANKS, BETTING FIRMS, CHEATERS, DIVORCE FILES, SEX NETWORKS, SEX FOR MARKS, HARASSMENT OF ALL NATURE AT OFFICE BY YOUR BOSS, CHILD NEGLECT, WETLAND OCCUPATION, ENVIRONMENTAL DEGRADATION, VIDEOS, IMPUNITY or CORRUPTION (in government agencies/ MDA’s, NGOs, Ministries, Private sector), FIGHTS IN OFFICES, JOB WARS/ WITCH HUNT, URA TAX FRAUD/NON-COMPLIANCE, CHEATING MONEY LENDERS, BUSINESS WRANGLES, SUBSTANDARD PRODUCTS, GOLD SCAMS, NSSF REMITTANCES NON COMPLIANCE, LAND ISSUES, INTERNAL AUDIT REPORTS EXPOSES, POLITICAL WRANGLES…ETAL.

CALL/TEXT/WHATSAPP 0777959024 OR EMAIL: redpeppertips@gmail.com WITH AS MUCH EVIDENCE AS POSSIBLE.

SOURCE PROTECTION/CONFIDENTIALITY IS OUR NO.1 PRIORITY.

About Post Author