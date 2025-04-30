NWSC launches devoted unit to combat corruption, protect customers

The National Water and Sewerage Corporation (NWSC) has established a dedicated Customer Protection Unit to combat corruption, infrastructure vandalism, and illegal water use, the utility’s managing director announced Wednesday.

The move comes as the corporation seeks to address a slight dip in customer satisfaction and tackle reports of unscrupulous individuals extorting money from customers.

Eng. Dr. Silver Mugisha, NWSC’s managing director, said at a press conference that the creation of the unit underscores the corporation’s commitment to “Water for All” delivered by a “delighted workforce” to a “delighted customer.”

He noted that despite this commitment, NWSC had become aware of instances where individuals were demanding bribes for services, damaging water infrastructure, or facilitating unauthorized water consumption.

“It has come to our attention that some unscrupulous individuals have been extorting money from customers in exchange for services, engaging in acts of vandalism of NWSC infrastructure, or abetting illegal water use,” Dr. Mugisha said.

“To tackle these issues head-on, the Corporation has introduced two confidential hotlines for the public to report any cases of bribery, vandalism of NWSC infrastructure, or water theft.”

The confidential hotline numbers are: 0788161568 and 0788705891

The MD assured the public that all reports would be treated with the strictest confidentiality and that every case would be thoroughly investigated, with appropriate action taken against offenders.

Dr. Mugisha emphasized the importance of customer vigilance in safeguarding against imposters.

“To further protect customers from imposters posing as NWSC staff, the Corporation has tightened internal controls, ensuring all field personnel wear full uniforms and carry valid staff identification cards,” he stated.

“We also encourage customers to get acquainted with the NWSC teams serving their areas, and in case of doubt, to verify identities using the NWSC toll-free numbers provided.”

The regular service inquiry toll-free lines remain: 0800200977 and 0800300977

The decision to establish the Customer Protection Unit was partly informed by a customer service survey conducted last year, which sampled over 10,000 customers.

Dr. Mugisha revealed that the survey indicated a slight decrease in the customer happiness index from 80% to 78%.

While convenience of bill payments and communication with customers scored favorably at 80%, responsiveness to issues like leakages and billing scored 77%, and customer care at service centers registered 78%.

Water quality, which NWSC maintains conforms 100% to drinking water standards, also scored 80%, though customers were urged to maintain their internal plumbing.

“These surveys help us get a feel of the customer feedback, for you cannot improve what you don’t know,” Dr. Mugisha explained.

The survey also highlighted concerns about supply reliability in some areas, particularly Kampala. Dr. Mugisha offered assurances that the government had secured over 100 million Euros to evacuate water from the new Katosi water treatment plant, a project aimed at stabilizing water supply in the capital and improving services along key routes like Bombo Road-Matugga, Wakiso-Nansana Road, and Gayaza Road.

The project includes the construction of new tanks on Nansana Kabulengwa hill and Kanyanya hill, as well as the laying of bulk water mains. Additionally, NWSC is installing new heavy-duty pumps at the Ggaba water works to enhance operational efficiency and increase water supply to Kampala. Similar projects are underway in other urban centers across Uganda, including Isingiro, Mbarara, Masaka, Mbale, Gulu, and Arua, reflecting the government’s commitment to achieving 100% water coverage nationwide.

Dr. Mugisha specifically addressed reports of unscrupulous individuals creating artificial scarcity to solicit bribes.

“We also received feedback that some unscrupulous individuals cause scarcity to cheat customers, i.e., say that there are no meters, repair materials, etc., and ask for money from customers if they need the service quicker. Please report these incidents on these numbers,” he urged.

The establishment of the Customer Protection Unit is the latest in a series of interventions by NWSC management to improve staff performance, integrity, and customer service.

*How the unit will work:*

Any member of the public is able to call or submit their complaint through WhatsApp to the dedicated confidential hotline numbers (0788161568/0788705891)

A tracking application has been development, and a dedicated link created on NWSC digital communication platforms as well.

Reported complaints will be handled with strict confidentiality, preliminary checks will be conducted, and valid issues will be investigated.

Disciplinary/legal action will be taken against implicated individuals based on the investigation findings and the complainant will be updated and given feedback.

NWSC, a recipient of multiple Digital Impact Africa Awards for its digital customer experience, is taking these steps to further enhance its service delivery and ensure ethical conduct within the organization.

NWSC is Committed towards Water For All, For A Delighted Customer By A Delighted Workforce.

